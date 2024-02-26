Another One! Solange’s Son Julez Walked For Versace At Milan Fashion Week

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Celeb offspring turned model Juelz J. Smith Jr, walked the runway for Versace at Milan Fashion Week this past weekend. This will mark Julez’s second major runway appearance within the past couple of weeks.

His mother, Solange Knowles, was there cheering him on as he confidently owned the runway. Smith dazzled the audience with a look from Versace’s fall-winter 2024 collection, which was a sleek dark brown leather jacket and pant ensemble.

Tina Knowles showed her grandbaby some love on Instagram, sharing an image of him rocking straight-back cornrows and two leather ensembles walking down the runway at his two recent shows.

“My Grandson walked in The Versace Fashion Show in Milan Italy Yesterday for Europe’s Fashion week. He also walked in USA’s Fashion Week for the brand “Luar” Okay supermodel ❤️ @iamjulezjsmith”

He responded to the love in the comments and sent it right back. “Love you grandma 🖤🖤,” he wrote under the post.

Prior to shaking up the runway in Milan, as mentioned, Smith made his modeling debut at LUAR’s show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13. In addition to his mother being present, his aunt Beyoncé as well as grandma Tina attended to show him some love.

While his career on the catwalk is just taking off, Smith’s modeling days can be traced back to his toddler days. When Julez was three, he was the face of Baby Jamz, a hip-hop inspired toy line created by Music World Entertainment, a label founded by his grandfather, Matthew Knowles. His mom, Solange, was also a part of the business.

The apple doesn’t fall far in this context. Solange Knowles is an edgy fashion icon herself, constantly pushing the boundaries with her wardrobe, music, and just about everything else you can think of. In case you didn’t know, the versatile star wrote the score for an original piece for the 2022 New York City Ballet production. Likewise, when Juelz isn’t making a mark on a runway, he’s also being multifaceted, playing basketball, showing he’s a lyricist in the making, or producing beats.

“I produce a little bit. I make beats. So, it’s something I find fun. I don’t really think I would take it that far, but you know, as a side job, do that,” the 19-year-old told 97.9 The Box back in 2019. “But it’s fun, though, I like producing.”

We’re excited to see what Julez does next, and that, like his mom, there are no limits to what he can do.