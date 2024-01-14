Solange Details Latest Performance ‘In Service To Whom’

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Solange Knowles has been rather quiet for some time now, despite her rare appearances in the spotlight. The “Nothing Without Intention” artist has worked across several mediums outside of simply recording music, including being able to add writing the score for the 2022 New York City Ballet production and a feature in apartamento, showing off her chic Hollywood loft to her extensive resume.

As of late, she’s really been able to showcase her creativity, and her latest endeavor is the proof.

The Grammy Award winner recently performed a multidisciplinary 84-minute, four-act art show dubbed In Service To Whom, at the Art Gallery of New South Wales that saw her and a 10-piece orchestra perform new work, plus a few selections from Knowles’ discography.

The musings for the new body of work involve the posture of rest, her reemergence into the world of everyday life following personal periods of maturation and self-revitalization at home. “As I contemplate the evolution and maturation of my artistry, ‘In Service to Whom’ was developed around constructing new narratives surrounding my body, the posture of rest, protection from the gaze, and speaks to a reemergence into the world of everyday life following periods of personal incubation and self-revitalization,” wrote the “My Skin My Logo” artist last Thursday.

According to Knowles’ creative agency website, Saint Heron, the piece was inspired by “repetition, gospel vocal arrangements, minimalism, and the Black southern marching band of music of football games frequented by the artist in her hometown of Houston, Texas.”

In addition to the performance of some of Solange’s discography, In Service To Whom also included two original works, a duo tuba piece called “Not Necessarily In Arms Reach” and a solo cello and double bass number titled “If the Promise is Large.”

The website goes on to say that in each act “everyday mundane gestures demonstrate the personal expansiveness of the artist’s sustained creative process, culminating in a rare view into the immersive world of grounding practices that continue to evolve Solange’s artistic fingerprint.”

Seeing that this is the first time we’ve heard from Solange in recent months, many are assuming the younger Knowles sister is hinting at a new album, considering her last musical release was 2019’s When I Get Home. Only time will tell what’s to come for Solange, however, fans are waiting in eager anticipation for what’s to come. The always intentional Knowles will surely leave fans gagged if her latest will be transformed into a visual concept album.