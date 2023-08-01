Instagram/@julez; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Solange’s son Julez J. Smith Jr. went from baby to 18 with a deep voice in a few blinks. He was recently on TikTok answering fans’ questions, including what it’s like to be related to Beyoncé.

Smith started by making it clear that family matters are private, so no elevator questions or anything else intrusive would be tolerated. “If you know me you know I don’t speak on my family,” he told followers. “That’s for y’all to find out. Anything about my family is for y’all to find out somewhere else but it ain’t from me.” But when asked if he texts his superstar aunt, Smith said of course he does. She might be Beyoncé to the world, but to him, she’s simply his “auntie.”

“I feel like everybody texts their aunt,” he explained. “That’s just my auntie. Just like how your auntie is just your auntie.”

Smith is Solange’s first and only child and she had him in October 2004. The star welcomed him with Daniel Smith, who was her high school sweetheart. They got married when Solange was 17 but divorced by the time she was 19. She said in a 2014 interview with Harper’s Bazaar that they co-parent well.

“…I’m able to say, ‘I need to finish this album, can you step up and take care of the boy?’” she said.

The mother of one has since remarried and divorced again. She married director Alan Ferguson in 2014 and they split in 2020.

In addition to his famous mother and aunt, he also has Jay-Z for an uncle and the fabulous Tina Knowles as a grandmother. With having a famous family, Julez has had to deal with some trolls, including people who had plenty to say about a rap song he released in 2022 when it seemed he too might get into music. Nevertheless, he seems to stay out of drama and out of the spotlight as he finds his own way as a young adult.