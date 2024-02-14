Solange Knowles’ Son, Julez, Ripped The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Beyoncé and Tina Knowles are proud! Daniel Julez Smith, son of Solange Knowles, recently made his runway debut at the Luar fashion show on February 13, 2024, during New York Fashion Week. (Julez is the son of Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, and Solange’s ex-husband, Daniel Smith. Solange, who is 37, also attended the show.)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Julez Smith walks the runway at the Luar show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

Julez’ grandmother took to Instagram on Tuesday and Wednesday night to shout out her grandson, for a job well done. It was a family affair at the ultra-swanky Bushwick show on Tuesday, as Solange, Beyoncé, and Tina Knowles were all front row and center at designer Raul Lopez’s show. Plenty of people were surprised by their attendance, especially Beyoncé, as she hasn’t been to NYFW since 2015. Once Julez, 19, hit the runway, his mom had her camera up, taking photos and videos. Julez hit the runway wearing an oversized leather trench with fur cuffs paired with matching leather pants.

His grandmother also shared several Instagram posts cheering for Julez, including a video of him on the runway, writing, “Julez closing out Fashion Week walking for @Luar Raul these clothes are fire !!!” She also shared a photo of herself with her daughters, Julez, Lopez, as well as her niece Angie Beyince. She wrote, “Congratulations My Julez so proud of you ❤️ @luar fashion show designer with RaulLopez! You did great!!! We love you❤️”

We hope to see Julez continue to rip the runway in many future fashion shows!