‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Mendeecees Harris Released From Prison After Four Years

After four years, Mendeecees Harris was released from prison Wednesday, which was captured, of course, on social media. His wife and Love & Hip Hop co-star Yandy Smith-Harris was visibly overjoyed that her husband is finally a free man.

Harris pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in April 2015 shortly before their televised wedding. The father reported to prison that December. He was later sentenced to eight years in prison.

The couple share a beautiful blended family, including the two biological children they had together Skylar and Omere, along with Harris’ children from a previous relationship Mendeecees Jr. and Aasim. Smith-Harris also recently adopted a daughter, Infinity, which was detailed on Love & Hip Hop.

Shortly after his release, Harris posted Instagram Stories of him and his wife jamming to Roddy Ricch’s smash “The Box,”while beaming at one another in the backseat of a car.

Smith-Harris also shared a video of the two walking side by side shortly after retrieving him from the facility where he was being held to her Instagram page.

In the clip, they strut from a black SUV to the nearest garbage can where Harris tosses his state issued duds into the bin. The caption proudly stated, “Never going back…@mendeecees,” beside a emoji depicting praying hands.

During her husband’s time in prison, Smith-Harris has dedicated herself to reforming the prison system. She partnered with community organizations and activists, including Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory and rapper-turned-activist Mysonne to raise the profile of issues surrounding inmate’s rights.

