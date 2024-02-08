This 'Power Book II: Ghost' Star Is A New Mom — And Officially A Married Woman

Prince Williams/WireImage

Actress and rapper Lightskin Keisha, 29, born Samantha Deshaun, recently announced a double blessing, and no, we don’t mean twins. The Power Book II: Ghost star and Love and Hip Hop Atlanta alum just had her first child and secretly got hitched to her longtime beau, rapper and entrepreneur Coca Vango.

Their little love child’s name is Amin and he was born on Jan. 14, the couple told PEOPLE. They carried on a family tradition with the choice of name since Vango and his father are Amin, making baby boy the third.

“We are incredibly obsessed with our son; he’s everything we prayed for,” the new mom said. “My pregnancy went smoothly, thanks to my husband’s support for an easy, stress-free experience. It went by quickly, and now he’s here, live and direct.”

Keisha says her experience welcoming her little boy was “crazy,” but adds that “Words can’t describe it, but seeing him and doing skin-to-skin made me think I could do it again, maybe two more times. He’s so cute, and we’re just so in love with him.”

She also shared the news about the two privately getting married. They have been together for six years and got engaged in 2022. Marriage felt like a natural next step for the rappers.

“After six years together, we’ve built not only a friendship and a solid relationship but also our little family. We’re soulmates, so marrying my best friend felt right,” she said.

“The transition into family life has been smooth because we were already like family. Being together for so long, having a child was the cherry on top,” she added. “I sometimes get emotional looking at him, crying tears of joy as he’s everything I prayed for. I feel truly blessed to have this little person in my life now.”

Vango shared his joy about this new chapter while also speaking on how challenging it can get being away from his family for work. The two go back and forth between Atlanta and Los Angeles due to commitments.

“I don’t want to go anywhere without Keisha, so finding balance is crucial,” he stated. “Settling down sometimes feels slow, but seeing my wife make our space home for me and our newborn son makes it all worth it.”

He continued, “I’m thrilled to be so focused, managing the gym, moving my clothing business to a warehouse, and no longer recording music at home. Life is different but warming, especially with someone as crazy about me as I am about them. No complaints; life is moving at the right pace.”

Vango is also a father to an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the couple on making things official and bringing another life into the world!