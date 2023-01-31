‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Gets Early Season 4 Renewal At STARZ, Michael Ealy Set To Join Cast

One of STARZ’ most popular Power spinoffs is solidifying its spot in the broadcast lineup for some time to come.

Power Book II: Ghost, following the story of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey, Jr.)as he attends college and solidifies his own empire in the wake of the death of his father James, has been renewed for a fourth season – over a month ahead of the premiere of its highly-anticipated third season.

“The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” Kathryn Busby, president of Original Programming at STARZ, shared in a statement.

In another surprise announcement for fans, it was also revealed that veteran actor Michael Ealy will join the cast of the hit crime drama in its fourth season. According to Hollywood Reporter, Ealy will portray Detective Don Carter, leader of an elite drug task force with a tragic personal history that has led him to a vendetta against perpetrators of drug-related violence.

“It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast,” Busby’s statement continued.

Michael Ealy at the premiere of Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt"

Power Book II: Ghost‘s third season will be the first with new showrunner Brett Mahoney at the helm, who took over upon the exit of Power Universe creator Courtney A. Kemp, who moved on from show running the series amid establishing an overall deal with Netflix.

The success of the show follows an overall trend for Black-led programming at STARZ, as its currently airing crime hit BMF set records in January, drawing in over 4 million viewers for its season 2 premiere. Similarly, breakout hit strip club drama P-Valley broke an overall STARZ record over the summer of 2022, increasing its audience by 1000% for its season 2 premiere.