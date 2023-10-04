Here’s All The Cute Couples And Families Spotted At The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Home

Here’s All The Cute Couples Spotted At The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

From Juvenile and his wife to Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart, the carpet was brimming with star power and love.
By Dominique Fluker ·

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards were held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center this year. Although the carpet was filled with standout performers and their outfits (we’re looking at you, Flo Milli, and Coi Leray), it also featured cute couple moments. Of course, we spotted the adorable lovebirds who graced the carpet, such as Da Brat and Jesseca DuPart sans their newborn and Clarence White and Queen Naija, to name a few. We were glad to see all the love on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the adorable family moments on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

