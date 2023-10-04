Here’s All The Cute Couples And Families Spotted At The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards were held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center this year. Although the carpet was filled with standout performers and their outfits (we’re looking at you, Flo Milli, and Coi Leray), it also featured cute couple moments. Of course, we spotted the adorable lovebirds who graced the carpet, such as Da Brat and Jesseca DuPart sans their newborn and Clarence White and Queen Naija, to name a few. We were glad to see all the love on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the adorable family moments on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

01 DaBrat and Jesseca Dupart

02 Ebony Jones and DJ Holiday

03 Clarence White and Queen Naija

04 Kool DJ Red Alert and Sandra Crute

05 Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris

06 Coca Vango and Lightskin Keisha

07 Bone Crusher and his wife Aneesah Hardnett

08 Cory Grant and Lanell Grant

09 Zoey Brinxx and her partner Kelvin

10 YouTubers Cinnamon and Hitman Holla

11 Shadonna Jones and Juvenile