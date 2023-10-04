Here’s All The Cute Couples And Families Spotted At The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards were held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center this year. Although the carpet was filled with standout performers and their outfits (we’re looking at you, Flo Milli, and Coi Leray), it also featured cute couple moments. Of course, we spotted the adorable lovebirds who graced the carpet, such as Da Brat and Jesseca DuPart sans their newborn and Clarence White and Queen Naija, to name a few. We were glad to see all the love on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the adorable family moments on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.
DaBrat and Jesseca Dupart
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Da Brat (L) and Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart (R) arrive to the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Ebony Jones and DJ Holiday
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Ebony Jones and DJ Holiday arrive to the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Clarence White and Queen Naija
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Clarence White and Queen Naija arrive at the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Kool DJ Red Alert and Sandra Crute
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Kool DJ Red Alert (R) and his wife Sandra Crute arrive at the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris Clash attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)
Coca Vango and Lightskin Keisha
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Coca Vango and Lightskin Keisha attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)
Bone Crusher and his wife Aneesah Hardnett
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Bone Crusher (R) and his wife Aneesah Hardnett (L) arrive at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Cory Grant and Lanell Grant
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Cory Grant and Lanell Grant attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Zoey Brinxx and her partner Kelvin
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Zoey Brinxx (L) attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
YouTubers Cinnamon and Hitman Holla
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Cinnamon and Hitman Holla attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)
Shadonna Jones and Juvenile
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Shadonna Jones and Juvenile attend the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Natasha Howard and Jac’Eil
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Natasha Howard and Jac’Eil attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)