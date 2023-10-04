The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards: Coi Leray, Flo Milli & More

Artists typically are able to allow their personal style to take over on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. Tonight the ceremony is filming at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. With this year’s trends leaning towards a resurgence of brands that were popular during the Y2K time period, we’re excited to see what hip hop’s biggest stars are wearing. And who could forget that it’s also the genre’s 50th anniversary.

Standouts that have already captured our attention are Flo Milli who showed up in a mini dress and visor-esque hat by Emilio Pucci, a favorite brand of her stylist Jenna Tyson. Coi Leray also stunned in a sleek magenta Area look. Leray’s bold blue pixie cut accentuated this ‘fit perfectly, and so did the matching vintage-inspired pumps. Baby Tate also donned Emilio Pucci too, we loved her blonde updo and off-white boots which gave her ruffled dress a chic oomph factor.

New York’s Lola Brooke made a red carpet appearance in a quasi-denim outfit that was emblazoned with flames in green and black. Rising rapper Big Boss Vette showed up in a Prada crop top worn with a tennis skirt and a Coperni bag–a logo Prada bomber jacket topped off her ‘fit. Glorilla arrived in a kitschy and risky lengthy fur skirt paired with bantu knots.

Ari Fletcher, someone we’ve been admiring for her style risks as of late wore a runway Dion Lee look. Emerging emcee Scar Lip arrived in a monochromatic grey look. More looks from Jermaine Dupri, Vic Mensa, Dess Dior, and others felt on-brand for each of these attendees.

01 Flo Milli ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Flo Milli attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

02 Coi Leray ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Coi Leray attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

03 Glorilla ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: GloRilla attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

04 Da Brat and Cheri Dennis ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Da Brat and Cheri Dennis attend the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

05 Swizz Beats ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Swizz Beatz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)

06 Jermaine Dupri ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Jermaine Dupri attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

07 Vic Mensa ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Vic Mensa attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

08 Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris Clash ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris Clash attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

09 Dess Dior ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Dess Dior attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

10 Baby Tate ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Baby Tate attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

11 Kaliii ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Kaliii attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

12 Pretty Vee ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Pretty Vee attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

13 Lola Brooke ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Lola Brooke attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

14 Scar Lip ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Scar Lip attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

15 Big Boss Vette ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Big Boss Vette attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

16 Erica Banks ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Erica Banks attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

17 Ari Fletcher ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Ari Fletcher attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)