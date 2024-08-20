LeToya Luckett And Taleo Coles' Wedding Video Is Giving Us All The Feels

Don't give up on love!

Actress and singer LeToya Luckett didn't, as the star recently tied the knot with partner Taleo Coles in a star-studded celebration in Houston on July 27.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared with ESSENCE, the couple is seen dancing together and sharing a kiss at their welcome celebration. Shortly after, we're given an inside look at their wedding day, including tears shed, vows read, and fun had by the bride and her love.

"I remember the moment we first talked on the phone. I knew you were going to be my wife," he shared during the ceremony. "Together, we will build a life filled with love, happiness, and countless memories."

"Taleo, my love, this love feels like rest," she shared in her heartwarming vows. "I feel divinely connected to you."

From then on, you get a peek at the celebration as guests danced and the couple beamed. Merrymakers spotted in the clip include Toya Johnson-Rushing, Tammy Franklin, Eudoxie Bridges, Monique Rodriquez of Mielle Organics, singer MAJOR., actress and singer Hailey Kilgore, and more. Other guests included Bun B, LaTavia Roberson, Terrell Grice, and Ms. Tina Knowles.

Earlier this year, Luckett opened up about finding love again after divorce. She didn't give away too much at the time about Coles, but made it clear while visiting the Tamron Hall Show that she was happy.

"I will say that, daily, I am spoiled with kindness, ” she shared. “I am spoiled with peace. I am spoiled with support. I am spoiled with consistency, love – and I had to give it to myself first – but the fact that God saw fit to put it in the form of a man, I won’t complain.”

She added, "I’m very happy. I have so much peace, y’all. I have so much peace, I’m happy and I’ve never really been in this space before because I felt like even since [I was] a kid, I’ve been moving around, trying to figure it out and then, you know, getting married, having kids, going through a divorce and moving cities, it was a lot. I feel like I’m finally in a place where I’m stable. I’m stable and I feel good.”

In an exclusive interview for our August digital cover, Luckett shared that she met Coles through a longtime friend in 2022. Two years later, they're husband and wife. "I feel like our story is one of hope,” Luckett told us. “For the single moms who might doubt that love and a blended family are possible, I hope our journey shows them that it’s never too late to find happiness and build something beautiful.”