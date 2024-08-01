‘This Love Feels Like Rest.’ LeToya Luckett And Taleo Coles Tie The Knot LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles built a love story rooted in faith, family, and the heart of Houston.

LeToya Luckett has undergone the healing. “My soul is at ease,” she says, beaming at her husband, Taleo Coles.

On the day of their wedding, the love in the air is palpable. Inside the bridal suite, LeToya and her bridesmaids are busy preparing for the big moment, their excitement and anticipation evident as they get ready. Just a few hours from the couple tying the knot, her friends and family are overjoyed to see LeToya in this moment. “It feels like I’ve passed the baton,” says Pamela Luckett, LeToya’s mother. “It’s as if they have taken control of Thanksgiving dinner. They’ve planned everything so beautifully. I can sit back and relax because I know she’s in good hands.”

LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles tie the knot. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

Taleo’s sister, LaToya Coles, was thrilled to see her baby brother tie the knot. “He’s always been so kind and giving. He’s the person we call when we need something,” she says. “When he wasn’t home for the holidays, that’s when I knew it was serious. I was sad to see him leave, but I’m so very happy for him at the same time.”

LeToya is sitting under the dryer, letting her platinum blonde pixie waves dry, after using an assortment of Mielle products created by her good friend Monique Rodriguez. As everyone prepped for the big day, with hair and makeup in full swing, a full-circle moment unfolded when the Destiny’s Child song “No, No, No” began to play on the television. The song, a nod to LeToya’s early career with the legendary group, echoed through the room, adding a nostalgic touch to the preparations. It was a reminder of how far she’s come from her formative years in the music industry to this sentimental celebration of love and family.

LeToya getting glam inside the bridal suite before the wedding. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

But just a few days before her wedding day, Luckett returned from New York, where she was promoting her role in the new thriller, I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead. Now, back in the heart of Houston, she radiates as we find ourselves nestled in a cozy corner of Joey Uptown, a favorite haunt in LeToya’s hometown. Despite the lowkey ambiance, LeToya is far from incognito—her presence turns heads, and fans eagerly approach her for photos. Ever gracious, she greets each request with warmth and a genuine smile. Meanwhile, Taleo, her fiance, soon to be husband, and days before their wedding sits by her side, his eyes reflecting with pride and adoration.

LeToya and her bridesmaids: Alexis White, Eudoxie Bridges, Tiffany Hill, Adria Jones, Tamika Thompson, LaToya Coles, Kimberly Harris, Valeisha Butterfield, Aventer Gray, Renee Shilo, Monique Rodriguez, and Stacey Porter. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

From her formative years in the legendary girl group Destiny’s Child to her successful solo career, LeToya has captivated audiences and commanded the spotlight for most of her life. Fans are not only eager to pose for photos with her but are also thrilled to see her in her birthplace—the city where she first made a name for herself. She’s something of a Houston treasure. While it’s not uncommon to see her around town, she remains a local icon for both her role in the girl group and her solo career. As a girl growing up in Houston, I vividly remember attending her in-person appearance at a local record store, where she was promoting a mixtape she released as a solo artist. The excitement of seeing her up close and the sense of connection felt so special back then, like a relic of a bygone era. Despite it being ages ago, she still remembers, and she smiles warmly at the memory, reflecting on how far she has come since those early days.

Even with the admiration of her fans and the constant buzz of the spotlight, LeToya remains earnest—a trait that Taleo, an entrepreneur, deeply admires. Their love story seems to have been authored by God himself, destined long before their paths officially crossed. They shared a mutual friend in Alexis “Lex” White for 20 years, however, the timing was never right to explore a deeper connection. In 2022, their lives looked much different: LeToya was coming out of a divorce and Taleo happened to be in a relationship at the time.

LeToya’s wedding dress was designed by Alonuko Bridal, and Taleo’s suit was styled boy Byron Javar and designed by BMC Studios. Photographed by Will Sterling

As part of her healing process, on September 18, 2022, LeToya tells me she went to God in prayer, seeking release from past issues and asking for a heart that was complete and whole. As fate would have it, she soon discovered that Taleo was single. “We were on a girls trip to Sedona, it’s one of her favorite places to go. We were there in the sauna room, and we’re having a conversation, and she said, ‘Well let me just see what he looks like,’” White recalls. It was LeToya’s response after seeing what he looks like that set everything in motion. LeToya tells White, “‘So this has been your friend all this time, he looks like this, he has all these great qualities. ’”

LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles share a kiss at their wedding. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

As the days turned into weeks, their bond only deepened. It wasn’t long before phone calls became the highlight of their days, and their connection grew stronger with each passing conversation. However, as a single mom, LeToya took nearly two years off from dating. Her hesitancy was partly due to the fear of how difficult it might be to introduce someone new into her children’s lives. On one of their very first FaceTime calls, LeToya was putting her daughter, Gianna, to bed when their conversation woke her up. LeToya says she felt embarrassed, but Taleo put her at ease with his understanding. “I come from a blended family myself,” Taleo shares. “My stepfather played a pivotal role in my life, providing the guidance and support I needed.” LeToya, with her own experiences as a single mom, appreciated Taleo’s background. Her two children, Gianna and Tysun, were a top priority, and Taleo’s wholehearted acceptance of them strengthened their bond.

The ring bearers during the ceremony were LeToya’s son Tyson Walker and Joseph Breslin V. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

Despite the delayed timing, their connection felt predestined; they were committed to each other in spirit long before their first date. Intrigued by the idea, LeToya’s curiosity grew, and she decided it was time to explore this potential connection that had been right under her nose for so long. Not long after, Lex arranged a three-way phone call with LeToya and Taleo, where the two chatted for hours on end in what she described as “like middle schoolers.” Their conversations were filled with laughter, shared upbringings, and a growing sense of closeness, laying the foundation for a relationship that felt both new and familiar. “This man is truly my best friend, he is my homie,” LeToya says.

LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles tied the knot in Houston, Texas over the weekend. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

When the question of his commitment arose, Taleo answered not just with words but with action—he packed up his life in Raleigh, North Carolina, and moved to Houston, Texas, to be with her—a gesture that didn’t go unnoticed. His genuine love and commitment to them have further solidified the foundation of their family.With the groundwork established, the kids quickly took a liking to Taleo, affectionately calling him “Weo” or “Leo.” They’ve already shared ‘I love you’s’ with him, strengthening their connection and creating a loving, blended family. “The kids call us true love,” LeToya explains.

LeToya and Taleo with the kids, Gianna and Tysun. Photographed by Will Sterling

Taleo wipes a tear from LeToya’s eyes during her wedding vows. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

And a few days later, this sentiment was evident throughout their wedding celebration. Not only had Taleo moved to Houston for his now-wife, but he, a Virginia native, also embraced the southern hospitality the city had to offer. Their wedding was a true reflection of this, placing the warmth and charm of Houston on full display. “If it was up to me, I would’ve had a full southside wedding. I would’ve had swangas outside and everything,” LeToya says, referring to the tricked-out vehicles with elbow wire wheels native to her hometown. “However, Taleo is the baby in his family, and I wanted to make sure that he was able to enjoy the moment as well,” LeToya adds. In fact, the wedding planning was a collaborative effort, and Taleo went as far as finding the venue, Le Tesserae in Houston.

Inside the wedding venue, Le Tesserae in Houston, Texas. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

LeToya, excited for the evening ahead, lets her nurturing nature shine through as she checks on everyone—including me—to ensure they’re okay. She treated her bridesmaids to a thoughtful assortment of gifts, including matching pajama sets, elegant jewelry from David Yurman, and a taste of Houston with Shipley’s Doughnuts, a local delicacy. “It’s something I truly love about her,” Taleo says. “As busy as she is, she makes time for everyone. She wants everybody to enjoy themselves and have a good time.”

LeToya Luckett gifted her bridesmaids with specially curated jewelry courtesy of David Yurman. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

The intimate wedding initially planned for 70 people gradually grew to accommodate roughly 200 guests as the planning process unfolded. Among the attendees were Ms. Tina Knowles, Toya Wright-Rushing, Tammy Franklin, LaTavia Roberson, Bun B, and Terrell Grice. The groomsmen added a playful touch to the ceremony as they made their way down the aisle, setting the stage for Taleo’s grand entrance. He made his debut to the iconic Houston anthem “Mo-City Don” by Z-Ro, which set the tone for a very Houston wedding.

Special guests included Ms. Tina Knowles. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

Wedding invitations for LeToya and Taleo by Minted Invitations. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

Their wedding was officiated by Pastor Devon Franklin, who shared beautiful anecdotes about the meaning of love, weaving in references to iconic songs like Al Green’s “Love and Happiness” and Jodeci’s “Love U 4 Life.” The wedding was a heartfelt family affair, highlighted by her television daughter, Hailey Kilgore, who plays LaVerne “Jukebox” Garner on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, singing her down the aisle. In a particularly poignant moment during the exchange of their vows, LeToya expressed, “this love feels like rest,” moving many people in the audience to tears.

Two Black ballerinas graced the ceremony as flower girls. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

After sealing the deal with a kiss, in true Houston fashion, the couple led the procession to Outkast and UGK’s hit song, “International Players Anthem.” This choice was intentional—throughout their budding relationship, the couple always knew that no matter what, they could promise each other, “I choose you.”

LeToya and Taleo share a dance during the reception of their wedding. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

Throughout the evening, Houston’s vibrant spirit was ever-present. Lil Keke took the stage with a performance of “Southside,” while fellow Houstonian Bryan Michael Cox kept the energy high as the evening’s DJ. Bun B’s Trill Burgers provided delicious late-night eats, and the parting gifts—white bandanas and cowgirl hats—added a touch of local flair. Cox also shared personal anecdotes, revealing his long-standing connection with LeToya. He reminisced about their time together at the High School for Performing Arts in Houston and proudly noted that one of the very first songs he ever produced was her single “Torn.”

As LeToya and Taleo embark on this new chapter together, their journey is a testimony to the power of God, love, and family. From the heartfelt gestures to the so-Houston celebration, their story embodies the essence of partnership. Surrounded by loved ones and immersed in a city that holds a special place in their hearts, they step into their future together, united by a promise to always choose each other.

The six tier wedding cake. Photographed by Hailey Golich | @haileygolich

“I feel like our story is one of hope,” Luckett explains. “For the single moms who might doubt that love and a blended family are possible, I hope our journey shows them that it’s never too late to find happiness and build something beautiful.”