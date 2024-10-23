Aldis Hodge’s Perfect Timing Balancing a thriving career and his personal life, the actor proves that true success lies in prioritizing what matters most.

As the old adage goes, “Time is our greatest commodity.” For Aldis Hodge, that statement rings truer than most, and the self-taught horologist learned the significance of time at a very young age. Inspired by his older sibling, Edwin, he decided early on that he wanted to be an actor, marking the first step in his long and prosperous journey as a creative.

Aldis Hodge Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Styled by Jason Rembert

Speaking of his affinity for the arts, Hodge says, “It’s been there since I was a kid. My brother, when he was 3 years old, said he wanted to be in the box—which was the television. So when my mom started supporting him in that, I fell into the business right after, trying to be like my brother. It was a part of our life. It’s what we chose.” However seamless Hodge’s entrance into the entertainment industry may have been, it was his mother’s influence that made it all possible. Serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, the family matriarch instilled a necessary sense of structure in her children, something Hodge feels was critical during his adolescence.

Aldis Hodge Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Styled by Jason Rembert

“We were raised with the discipline of a marine,” the award-winning actor shares. “With the wits and the sharpness, and the aptitude of how marines move through the world.” His parents met in Okinawa, Japan, where they were stationed at the time. His mother was so impressed by the unique parenting methods within Japanese culture that she adopted many of them in rearing her boys. Several artistic pursuits were prevalent in the family’s household for example, but knowledge was of the utmost importance. “Acting was the privilege, but education was the priority,” Hodge says.

What was once merely an interest in being “in the box” blossomed into a thriving acting career. Hodge’s journey in film and television began more than three decades ago with a recurring role on the iconic series Sesame Street, followed by an appearance in Die Hard with a Vengeance, alongside his brother. He gained widespread recognition in 2008 as Alec Hardison on TNT’s Leverage, and his rise to prominence continued when he was cast in Black Adam and Underground. Since then, he has delivered stellar performances and showcased his versatility in films like Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures and One Night in Miami. Yet, Hodge’s cinematic accolades only scratch the surface of his immense talent.

Aldis Hodge Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Styled by Jason Rembert

The knack for maintaining balance has been key to Hodge’s success across various endeavors—from writing and painting to playing the violin. He simply refuses to accept limits as an artist and visionary. While his on-screen talent is the most visible aspect of his work, it doesn’t fully capture the scope of his strengths. He is determined never to be confined by any single craft or skill, and is constantly pushing the boundaries of what he can achieve creatively.

“Acting is one avenue of what I choose to do with my life, but it doesn’t define everything,” says Hodge. “It’s a nice conduit for the other ventures that I get into because I am a multihyphenate entrepreneur. I own different companies in different sectors of business. Acting is the one that’s most present on the profile, but for me, it was always about entrepreneurship and creativity.”

Aldis Hodge Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Styled by Jason Rembert

Away from the screen, that entrepreneurial creativity has found expression in the practice of watchmaking. Hodge’s fascination with building watches began while studying at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California. At 18, he sketched his first timepiece, a wooden wristwatch. Although his concentration was initially on architecture, Hodge’s curiosity led him to explore watchmaking on his own, captivated by the precision and technical skill involved. The trade offered a perfect fusion of the architectural principles he loved—such as engineering, composition and science—manifested through a passion for watch design that he’s nurtured ever since.

Aldis Hodge Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Styled by Jason Rembert

Hodge’s involvement in this industry is also important because of what he stands for. As one of the few Black people in the field, he draws attention to the lack of representation in horology, a realm that historically has not acknowledged Black contributions. He often references Benjamin Banneker, a notable Black horologist from the 18th century, as a symbol of Black ingenuity. Despite systemic barriers, he points out, Black people have long been pioneers in science and technology. Today, it’s no surprise to see Black watchmakers in the business, as they continue to build on a legacy of excellence and creativity.

Aldis Hodge Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Styled by Jason Rembert

“When you approach the idea of how you see Black culture, understand that intellect, intelligence, academia and brilliance are all normal, natural parts of our culture and we have been contributing all that brilliance for many years,” Hodge notes. “So don’t be surprised to see me in this space because I’m Black. It’s kind of insulting. Instead, be surprised at what new innovation I create because I’m a watchmaker, I’m a watch designer. But don’t be surprised to see me because I’m Black. You should expect to see me being that I’m Black.”

Now, Hodge stars as the titular character in Cross, Amazon Prime’s upcoming crime thriller based on the book franchise of the same name. The show centers on Alex Cross, an astute detective and forensic psychologist who is deeply committed to his family but equally consumed by his work. The 38-year-old brings a powerful presence to the role, capturing the complexity of a man torn between his duties as a parent and his quest for justice.

Aldis Hodge Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Styled by Jason Rembert

The actor’s casting in Cross—a project in which he also serves as a producer—is a full-circle moment rooted in a long-standing connection with the program’s creator, Ben Watkins. The two met while playing basketball, and Watkins later noticed Hodge’s talent. Watkins admired how Hodge and his brother, raised by their mother with strong values, carried themselves in the industry. When the opportunity to lead the series arose, Hodge’s integrity and work ethic made him a perfect fit for the role, offering him a chance to blend personal and professional elements into a defining moment in his career.

Aldis Hodge Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Styled by Jason Rembert

What’s most intriguing about Hodge’s portrayal in Cross is how central fatherhood is to his character, something the actor relates to on a deeper level. As a new father himself, many scenes in the series resonated with the artist. His portrayal of Alex Cross mirrors his own path. He reveals that his daughter is his “Alpha, omega—my everything,” and having her in his life has shifted his priorities. “Whatever job I do, it has to support or supplement the future I’m trying to build for her,” he explains.

“It’s a different impact for me being there as much as possible, letting my daughter know that I’m here because it’s not just for her, it’s really for me, too,” he states. “It’s what feeds me. It’s what drives me. It’s what wakes me up in the morning. It’s really the thing that makes me say, Okay, life is worth living. It’s what redefines love.” Indeed, when it comes to Hodge’s little girl, all else seems secondary. “You can give me 15 Oscars right now and ask me what’s my proudest, happiest moment—it’s always going to be about my daughter.”

Finding balance has been an ongoing challenge for the star of Marmalade, a romantic heist film released earlier this year. But it’s a challenge Hodge navigates with intention. “Having a great partner helps,” he says, emphasizing the support of his spouse. “Because I do have to be very specific about my time and where I choose to put it and where I don’t.” With a dedicated team and an organized schedule, Hodge makes sure he allocates his hours thoughtfully, both in his work and personal life. As a dad, an actor and an entrepreneur, he is constantly adjusting his lifestyle to ensure he stays focused on what matters most.

Aldis Hodge Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Styled by Jason Rembert

“My wife is out here helping me figure out how to be as present as possible if I’m not physically there,” the entertainer says. “My mom, my sister, my brother, everybody’s jumped in to really make sure that the unit is strong and that my little mama knows she is loved and she knows her family and that she understands what family is.”

Aldis Hodge Photographed by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Styled by Jason Rembert

In the end, Hodge’s appreciation of time goes far beyond watchmaking—it’s about knowing where and how to invest it. By learning how to balance his professional and creative aspirations while keeping family at the forefront, he shows that success isn’t just measured by achievements, but by the time spent with those you love. His ability to manage multiple roles while staying grounded is a testament to his character and his commitment to finding harmony in all aspects of life.

CREDITS:

Writer: @coolhandoak

Talent: @aldis_hodge

Photographer: @elliottjeromebrownjr

Stylist: @jasonrembert

Barber: @thedopeinfluencer

Groomer: @amberdmakeup

Nails: @sreyninpeng

Set Design: @wanenmacherstudios

Tailor: @costumer.shirlee

Post Production: @housestudiosnyc

Location: @thekingsleyhouse

Production: @themorrisongroup

ESSENCE, VP, Content: @itsnandibby

ESSENCE, Visual Director: @_mq______

ESSENCE, Design Director: @anthonybones_

ESSENCE, Senior Designer: @so.lit