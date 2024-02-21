LeToya Luckett Has A New Man And He Spoils Her Daily

ABC/Jeff Neira

It seems cuffing season is in full effect because all the girls are opening up about their new relationship status, from Mary J. Blige to actress Paula Patton. The latest to let us know she’s off the market is singer and actress LeToya Luckett. The former Destiny’s Child member, 42, shared the news on the Tamron Hall Show earlier this week. This was after Hall asked about her Valentine’s Day post on social media, where she showed off her date night fun, which included what seemed to be a spa venue decorated with rose petals and candles.

“I will say that, daily, I am spoiled with kindness, ” she began when speaking about her current partner. “I am spoiled with peace. I am spoiled with support. I am spoiled with consistency, love – and I had to give it to myself first – but the fact that God saw fit to put it in the form of a man, I won’t complain.”

The actress was previously married to Tommicus Walker, who she met through a mutual friend and went public with in 2017. The two got engaged and married that same year. However, by 2021, the couple announced they were headed for divorce. They had two children together during the course of their relationship: Gianna and Tyson.

TAMRON HALL – 2/20/24 – “Tamron Hall” airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. (ABC/Jeff Neira) LETOYA LUCKETT, TAMRON HALL

While Walker claimed he didn’t want the divorce and never cheated on the singer, rumors still swirled that he had been unfaithful. The couple, and their marital issues, were a part of all three seasons of VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, which aired from 2018 to 2020.

Luckett has had her fair share of public heartbreaks, so it’s refreshing to hear her say she’s in a healthy and peaceful relationship now. Luckett’s first marriage was to relationship expert and author Rob Hill Sr. after they dated for over a year. The former couple got married in 2016 but split two months later. She doesn’t speak on that split due to a gag order of sorts that was a part of their divorce agreement.

During Luckett’s appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, she added, “I’m very happy. I have so much peace, y’all. I have so much peace, I’m happy and I’ve never really been in this space before because I felt like even since [I was] a kid, I’ve been moving around, trying to figure it out and then, you know, getting married, having kids, going through a divorce and moving cities, it was a lot. I feel like I’m finally in a place where I’m stable. I’m stable and I feel good.”

Wishing this beauty all the love and joy in this new relationship!