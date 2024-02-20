Paula Patton Introduces Fans To Her New Love

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actress Paula Patton, 48, is proving you can find love again post-divorce. The actress and mom debuted her current boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.

“One year ago today, I received a book I bought and forgot about. The book was ‘Calling in the One: How to Attract the Love of Your Life in 7 Weeks,'” she wrote, adding, “when it arrived on Valentine’s Day, I took it as a sign.”

“I had been single for a very long time and couldn’t remember the last time I had a Valentine, so I decided to begin reading it that day and do all the work the book suggested. It was an incredible journey of self-discovery where I called in myself and changed the wiring in my brain and the genetic patterns blocking me,” she continued.

“While I didn’t find my one in seven weeks, I did start calling in better relationships with friends, work partnerships, and myself. And then it happened: I met Prakash, and today, a year later, I am celebrating Valentine’s Day with my love!” she added. “Prakash, you are a magnificent man with tremendous integrity. Life is full of laughter and joy with you! You are one of my greatest blessings! You take me on adventures and make me feel safe. You have my back, and I have yours. I love you ❤” the caption ended.

Prakash Amritraj is an Indian-American former professional tennis star whose highest ranking was 154. He is the son of retired tennis player and Indian sports commentator Vijay Amritraj. Vijay is one of the first men of Asian descent to be elected into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Patton was formerly married to artist Robin Thicke. The two were high school sweethearts and their romance had a 15-year run before they parted ways. Thicke and Patton had one child together during the relationship, their son Julian, 13. She filed for divorce from the singer in 2014 and cited infidelity in addition to irreconcilable differences for the split. Despite his efforts to win her back, including creating an album titled Paula, their divorce was finalized a year later in 2015.

The last person the Warcraft actress was seen dating was realtor Zach Quittman in 2018. That relationship caused quite the public stir because he was still married to another woman at the time. Quittman attempted to clear the air, stating that he and his wife were estranged and had been for some time, but things ended between he and Patton shortly after.

That said, that is the past, and now our good sis seems to be in a happy and love-filled place. We’re glad to see it!