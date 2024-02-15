See How Our Favorite Black Celebrity Couples Celebrated Valentine’s Day

Getty

Valentine’s Day can be tricky for a lot of people, even those who are in committed relationships, for a myriad of reasons, mainly the pressure of living up to the expectations of your partner or not knowing how to honor the holiday in its entirely, however, some of our favorite celebrity couples got it right this year.

From heartfelt messages, videos, and photos to recognizing 28-year-old unions, some celebrities gave their fans hope that they could find and preserve a long-lasting and healthy love. Other celebrity couples like Fantasia and her husband, Kendall Taylor, boasted lavish romantic experiences like a rose petal-adorned bath, a candlelit dinner, and a romantic stroll underneath the Eiffel Tower. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe celebrated their love-filled union internationally in an undisclosed tropical location. Parker captioned the Instagram post, “I meeeeean… 🌹 🌹🌹🌹😭😭😭 Our 19th Valentines Day and it still feels like summer vacation…. ❤️ @boriskodjoe #MeinSonnenschein ☀”

Also, Ciara and Russell Wilson had an intimate dinner with their children in tow, including their youngest daughter!

You can also always count on the Betts to give you a bit of romance, as Niecy Nash Betts and Jessica Betts gave fans a sneak peek of their sweet evening. Jessica surprised Niecy with red roses everywhere, balloons, images of them, including their epic 2022 ESSENCE cover in the background, and gifts! Other celebrity couples paid their respects to their partnerships by posting montage videos and fond memories of special moments.

Please scroll down below to see some of our favorite moments!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete

Magic and Cookie Johnson

Niecy Nash Betts and Jessica Betts

Karl Towns and Jordyn Woods

Fantasia and Kendall Taylor

D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz