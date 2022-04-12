Paula Patton Has The Best Response To Critics About Her Controversial Chicken Recipe

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Paula Patton is popularly known for her roles in movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as Idlewild and Precious, but she’s been trending lately for how she throws down in the kitchen. Last month, she took to social media to innocently show fans her mother’s fried chicken recipe, which she was creating for her son to take to school.

Patton kicked off her cooking lesson by washing the chicken with cold water before proceeding to throw them in a bag of unseasoned flour. She then threw the chicken into some avocado oil and then added seasoning to the oil, including salt, paprika, and Lawry’s seasoning salt.

Social media had plenty to say about the way in which she seasons her chicken, or the lack thereof, that in no time the old clip went viral.

The actress has since responded to the online chaos in her signature positive way through an Instagram video.

“I’m in Mexico with my son, and I woke up, and people were like, ‘Did you see on Instagram and TikTok and Twitter they’re talking about the way you fry chicken?’ And I was like, ‘Oh no! What?'” she said.

“That’s OK, I just wanted to respond and say listen, I get it, it might look crazy, it is the way we do it. My mom taught me it, it’s my mom’s recipe,” she continued. “It’s all good because everybody’s got their own way of making things. And I’ll take suggestions, I’ll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I’m gonna always make my mom’s chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It’s just the way we do it.”

She added, “I just wanted to send everybody love, and I appreciate the comments, the room for improvement, and to know that this is an old family recipe; that’s how we do it.”

It’s refreshing to see Patton respond so gracefully and not take the criticism personally. At the end of the day, we all have a different approach to cooking and everyone is entitled to doing it their own way.