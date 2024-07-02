Here Are 5 Of The Best Calf Exercises

Getty

The warm summer months inspire us to embrace our bodies by not covering them up. Our legs should be no different. While we recently spoke to you about developing your thighs over the summer months, working out the calf muscles is equally essential.

Unfortunately, calf muscle exercises are often neglected, as low-body workouts usually focus on hamstrings, glutes, quads, and thigh strengthening. Developing defined calf muscles is essential because that part of your leg supports your lower body and helps you execute activities like walking and running, including strengthening your ankles and stabilizing your knees.

You can make lunges at home to engage your calf muscles, as the soleus muscle helps stabilize the ankles. Squats and pliés are great options, too.

The stronger your calf muscles, the quicker you’ll be able to be consistently active. Stronger calves also help with your posture. Here are several easy exercises you can do at home to firm up your calves.

Single-Leg Calf Raises: This exercise is great for cultivating balance while strengthening your calves. Stand on one leg near a wall to test your balance; be sure the other leg is placed behind you. By doing this exercise, the leg’s ankle, knee, and hip work simultaneously to protect the joints.

Downward dog: You don’t have to attend yoga class to do this exercise often. Try it out at home. Once you are upside down, your calves, thighs, and arms will be activated. While it’s a great full-body exercise, your calves will also get a good workout.

Jump squats: To get your body moving and your calves pulsating, try jumping squats to activate your core. Keep your feet hip-distance apart for this exercise and lower into a squat position.

High knees: This exercise will activate your core and calves. Stand feet hip-width apart and arms by your sides. Drive one knee up to a 90-degree angle while engaging your core. Switch your legs to repeat the motion and stay on the balls of your feet.

Calf rocks: This calf exercise also helps you engage your abs. To start, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Tighten your abs, shift your weight onto your heels, and pull your toes off the floor. Continue to rock forward on your toes with your heels off the floor.