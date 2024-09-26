Exclusive: LeBron James And Hennessy Team Up For Limited Edition Bottle Of VS

Hennessy

The king and the king of cognacs are teaming up.

LeBron James and Hennessy have announced a collaboration, a limited edition bottle of the beloved Hennessy VS. Touted as the Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James, the bottle and the gift box that it will be sold in are splashed with a colorful illustration of James’s side profile. The Hennessy Bras Armé, or logo, which is of an “armed arm,” is remixed as well. The arm is surrounded by a crown for “King James” and covered in a sleeve, which is a distinctive accessory worn by the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on the court. The bottle will be made available starting September 30, 2024.

The collaboration, which involved the brand working not only with James but also with his wife Savannah, his chief of staff Randy Mims, and business partner Maverick Carter, is one that the NBA icon tells ESSENCE he’s thrilled to see come to fruition.

“I’ve been a fan of the brand for a long time now and had a chance to be part of a collaboration this year with Mitchell & Ness. From there, we got to talking, and the partnership became a natural progression, with their team spending time in my hometown of Akron, my wife Savannah, Mav, Randy, and myself spending time in Cognac. To now be a part of the Hennessy family in this way is something I’m extremely excited about. The brand and I share similar values, and we are both always striving for excellence and greatness,” he says.

“We are elated to officially welcome LeBron James to the Hennessy family after many

years of mutual admiration and friendship,” Antoine Varlet, Senior Vice President,

Hennessy U.S. said in a statement. “LeBron is not just a basketball star, but someone who redefines boundaries in sport, style, culture, and beyond. This partnership is more than just a collaboration, it’s a statement about what’s possible when two cultural icons come together.”

James is also showcasing the versatility of the cognac through the partnership. He’s sharing his own recipe for the Hennessy Margarita cocktail, utilizing the VS, lime juice, agave syrup, and orange liqueur and orange juice. The recipe is inspired by his time in Cognac.

But if you prefer your Hennessy neat, the blend will remain the same. The only change is the look of the bottle, which is a complete shift from its usual, simple design and is meant to honor James’s career and impact. As the 39-year-old NBA star enters the last years of his time on the court, getting to stop and smell the flowers he’s starting to receive for being an icon, a great businessman, and a standup role model means a great deal to him.

“I’m very appreciative of the journey, the highs, lows, and everyone that’s been a part of it,” he tells us. “As a kid from Akron, it’s unbelievable to see myself on an iconic brand like Hennessy’s.”

As the global idol’s reach has allowed him to find success in TV and film, business, and spirits and become a celebrated philanthropist, this opportunity with Hennessy is one of many ways he will continue to solidify his legacy, one that goes far beyond the basketball court.

“I’ve always believed in pushing boundaries and exploring new opportunities beyond the court. Each venture I’ve pursued, whether it be with The SpringHill Company, LeBron James Family Foundation, LRMR to this latest project with Hennessy is about more than just business—it’s about storytelling, culture, community, and legacy,” James says. “As for what’s next, I’m always thinking about how I can make a meaningful impact and how to best express myself. I’m always looking ahead.”