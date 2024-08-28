First Look: Netflix Reveals New Series ‘Starting 5,’ Featuring LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards And More

LeBron James in “Starting 5.” Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Netflix has announced its latest sports series, Starting 5, set to premiere on October 9, 2024. This highly anticipated 10-part series offers an intense, behind-the-scenes look at the 2023-24 NBA season, featuring Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum.

Starting 5 captures the highs and lows these athletes experience as they navigate the grueling demands of an NBA season. The series chronicles LeBron James’ relentless pursuit of greatness in his 21st year, pushing his limits to remain dominant and healthy. Edwards, one of the league’s rising stars, showcases his electrifying talent as he rapidly ascends to the top. Butler’s unyielding drive propels the Heat, while Domantas Sabonis anchors the Kings with his versatile play. Meanwhile, Tatum leads the Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship.

Produced by UNINTERRUPTED, Higher Ground Productions, and Omaha Productions, the series promises an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball. Executive producers include Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Randy Mims, with former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Peyton Manning among those contributing from Higher Ground and Omaha Productions. The series is helmed by showrunner Peter J. Scalettar, with direction from Susan Ansman, Trishtan Williams, and Scalettar.

With Netflix’s proven track record in sports programming, including collaborations with LeBron James’ UNINTERRUPTED and Higher Ground’s acclaimed projects, Starting 5 is poised to become a must-watch for basketball fans and sports enthusiasts alike. This series not only highlights the physical and mental challenges these athletes face but also delves into their personal lives, offering a compelling narrative that goes beyond the court.

Take a look at the teaser for Netflix’s Starting 5 below.