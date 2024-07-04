This 26-Year-Old Just Signed The Highest NBA Contract In The League's History

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 21: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics hoists the Larry O’Brien trophy as he is introduced during the Boston Celtics Victory Event following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics and star forward Jayson Tatum brokered a five-year, $315 million supermax contract extension. The contract is the largest deal of its kind in NBA history. What’s even more surprising is how the 26-year-old plans to spend it.

“Her and my accountant agreed,” he said, referring to his mother. “They didn’t know I’d make as much as I did off the court.” He adds: “For most of my life I didn’t have money,” Tatum said. “I didn’t have an investment account, checking account, a credit card. I remember what it’s like to struggle and not have. We’re not that far removed from living check to check,” Cole added in the interview. “He knows what he never wants to go back to.”

Article continues after video.

He told Graham Bensinger in an interview that he has a years-long agreement with his mom Brandy Cole, who also manages his finances, that he will only spend the money he earns from endorsements, the outlet states.

It was also revealed that Cole processes the wire transfers for Tatum’s large expenditures because she knows her son “likes nice things, he likes nice watches,” and that “technically I can’t say no” to anything he wants to buy.

The star athlete’s endorsement partnership are with companies including Nike, Gatorade, Google and Subway, which he raked in about $13 million per Forbes.

Since joining the Celtics in 2017 Tatum has earned five All-Star selections and the 2023 All-Star Game MVP among other accolades.