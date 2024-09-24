Laila Ali Recent Pictures Of Her Son Resembles Her Late Father, Muhammad Ali

Getty

Laila Ali, the daughter of the renowned Muhammad Ali, shared some up-to-date images of her kids, Curtis Muhammad Conway Jr. and Sydney J. Conway, on Instagram.

In the picture and Instagram Reel the boxer shared, Curtis, now 15, strongly resembles his legendary grandfather–inheriting his stature and handsome features.

“My son is 15. Look how huge he looks in the pediatrician’s office getting a physical for his sports team. 6’1 215lbs. Lookin’ just like an ALI! My father would have loved to see this boys face looking just like his. I thank God he doesn’t want to fight…But if he did…Heavyweight…that would be…whew!” Laila wrote alongside an image of Curtis at his pediatrician’s office.

Fans in the comment section marveled at how much the growing teen looks like his late grandfather and how much he’s grown.

On September 14, the boxing champion, who gracefully followed in her father’s footsteps, also posted an image of Curtis headed to homecoming and looking sharp in an all-black suit.

“On the way to homecoming. Where did the years go….still my baby!😍 (The only reason he has those shoes on in the house is because they’re brand new),” she joked in the caption.

Laila’s daughter Sidney is also blossoming and received some love on her mother’s timeline. In a separate post, Laila doted over her daughter.

“My favorite girl ever! Daddy face☺️ #Family,” she wrote under an image with of herself, Sydney, and her longtime husband former NFL star Curtis Conway. The loving couple got married in 2007 and recently celebrated their 17th year of marriage.

Laila has put up her boxing gloves these days, but she’s still busy being great. The 46-year-old has published a cookbook full of healthy recipes and hosted a show on OWN in recent years.