Mother-Daughter Duo Keri And Yara Shahidi Host New SiriusXM Podcast About Optimism

SiriusXM

The beautiful mother-daughter duo is back at it again! SiriusXM, in collaboration with 7th Sun Productions, the media company co-founded by Keri and Yara Shahidi, recently announced their new podcast, “The Optimist Project.” Premiering later this year, host Yara Shahidi will bring her perpetual curiosity and penchant for humor to conversations with change leaders on what inspires them to dream of a better tomorrow.

“The Optimist Project” asks the simple but often overlooked question: what gives you hope? Each week, host Yara Shahidi will be joined by special guests across generations and genres to explore the large and small ways they maintain their optimism and hope. They’ll delve into the challenges and realities of their work, the things that have kept them fighting the odds; and the big and small wins. In a world seemingly defined by overwhelming news, “The Optimist Project” will provide listeners with the tools and inspiration to engage more meaningfully in their world.

“The Optimist Project blossomed from our own pursuit of fulfillment and the wonderful journey it takes us on,” said Keri and Yara Shahidi. “We are thrilled to give voice to and share conversations that we hope inspire us all to keep following our purpose and passions.”

“The Optimist Project” will be co-produced by 7th Sun and SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios. It is the first audio project from the Shahidis’ 7th Sun Productions and the newest show from SiriusXM’s Listen Next initiative to develop diverse audio talent and promote inclusivity in podcasting. Listen Next pairs the power of SiriusXM with leading, diverse-led production companies to help the next generation of creators break through the audio landscape and launch successful, sustainable podcasting careers.

“We couldn’t be happier to be collaborating on such a fun, creative and compelling project,” said Kameel Stanley, Program Director, SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios. “Working with partners who love audio as much as we do is what the Listen Next program is all about. With Yara and Keri’s genuine interest in learning and exploring as the guiding force, we know that listeners are going to get so much out of ‘The Optimist Project.’”

“The Optimist Project” was created by Yara Shahidi and Keri Shahidi, who will also serve as executive producers. SiriusXM’s Colin Anderson and Kameel Stanley will serve as executive producers, and Judith Kargbo will serve as senior producer.