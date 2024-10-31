Keke Palmer Opens Up About Toxic Relationship With Ex Darius Jackson: ‘It Got So Out Of Control’

Getty

Multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer is usually private about her personal life, but the actress opened up about her former relationship with Darius Jackson in a recent interview with PEOPLE. Palmer spoke openly about what happened in their relationship for the first time, which she also touches on in her upcoming book Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, out Nov. 19.

For context, Palmer could barely escape the news cycle last summer after her then-boyfriend and father of her child, Darius Jackson, publicly shamed her for a dress she wore to an Usher concert. Shortly after the outburst, things escalated when Palmer accused her ex of abuse, and footage of an altercation between the two began circulating online.

“It was the hardest thing I ever had to go through,” she wrote in her book. The actress also reflected on their relationship and decision to conceive their one-year-old son Leo together.

“It was like, not only is this the person, but this is the time. It felt very spiritual for Darius and me,” she said. “We had separate lonelinesses, and we created a space to exist in that loneliness together. And then we wanted to have a son. Leo was very planned.”

The couple’s fallout was shocking for fans, considering they seemed to have a doting relationship and sweet family dynamic. However, Palmer said “there was a lot going on” behind the scenes, and the relationship was “unhappy and unhealthy” before the public blowup.

“It got so out of control,” the Nope actress said. “The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court.”

In November 2023, Palmer was granted a restraining order against Jackson after accusing him of domestic violence on multiple occasions.

The mother of one said, “Having a baby was a big stressor,” in addition to the fame. “Not just with my romantic relationships, but with family and friends, it’s always become a burden. Too many voices get in. It can make everybody else not trust you. It’s hard to explain,” she said.

Six months after the explosive conflict and after court-ordered mediation, Palmer and Jackson were able to reach a joint custody agreement.

Palmer also reflected on the relationship and her outlook on Jackson. The former couple began dating in 2021 after meeting at a party and then gave birth to Leo in 2023. They broke up that same year.

“I wish I could say he was terrible the entire time or that I was … but it wasn’t that black-and-white, and that was the problem.” She continued, “I didn’t want my son to think his father is a monster because I don’t.”

That said, Palmer and Jackson are now in a peaceful place, leaving the past behind them. They have been seen together publicly this year, taking their little one on adventures; Jackson even attended Palmer’s 31st birthday party.

“I’m so proud of and happy for him,” she said of Jackson, who recently entered the military. “I feel very at ease now, knowing things are under control.”

The podcast host also shared words of wisdom for anyone in a similar situation: “Walking away is the only way.”