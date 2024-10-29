From 'Sorry To This Man' To 'Sorry To This Money': Here’s A Peek Inside The Business Of Being Keke “Keep A Job” Palmer

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Keke Palmer attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

In an era where “quiet quitting” went viral and the great resignation had everyone rethinking their relationship with work, Keke Palmer chose violence – against the traditional career playbook, that is. The multi-hyphenate powerhouse didn’t just secure one bag; she created an entire luxury handbag collection, metaphorically speaking.

When Black Twitter (X) playfully dubbed her “Keke ‘Keep a Job’ Palmer,” they didn’t realize they were witnessing a masterclass in modern wealth building. While many of us were debating whether to start that side hustle, Palmer was silently transforming her side hustles into full-fledged businesses, creating an empire that spans entertainment, beauty, wellness, and digital media.

What’s even more impressive? She’s done it all while staying true to her brand of authenticity and humor. There’s no corporate stuffiness here – just strategic boss moves wrapped in viral moments and genuine connections with her audience. And in 2024, with multiple successful ventures under her belt and a reported net worth over $7.5 million (give or take a few dollars according to Palmer) that keeps climbing, Palmer is showing us that the real flex isn’t in keeping jobs – it’s in creating them.

Turn your moments into movements.

Remember when Palmer had us crying with her “sorry to this man” moment? That viral clip could’ve been just another funny internet moment, but Keke said, “Hold my business plan.” She transformed that social media momentum into KeyTV, putting $500,000 of her own money into launching the Los Angeles-based digital network. This wasn’t just another celebrity vanity project – it was a calculated investment in the future of entertainment. The network hit the ground running with nine original series, all developed, shot, and produced by what Palmer calls “a new generation of creators.” This isn’t just about building her own platform; it’s about creating a pipeline for fresh talent to enter the industry.

For those of us taking notes, this move screams “pay attention to your viral moments.” That work presentation that had everyone talking? Document it. That unique problem-solving approach you used last week? Write it down. Your social media isn’t just for sharing brunch photos – it’s your testing ground for future business ideas. Start treating your daily experiences as market research. Launch that newsletter about your industry insights, even if you’re starting with just ten subscribers. Real talk: Keke didn’t wait for millions of followers to start building – she turned every moment into momentum.

Building an empire, one power move at a time.

Palmer’s been playing chess while others were playing checkers since 2021, when she secured a groundbreaking development deal with eOne. This power move gave her the ability to create both scripted and unscripted content, showing she understood the long game – building infrastructure before you need it.

Between executive producing new shows and building her digital presence, Palmer’s also leveraged her hosting talents into an Emmy Award-winning performance on NBC’s “Password.” Each move isn’t just about adding another title – it’s about creating ownership opportunities and building long-term wealth vehicles.

And if you thought motherhood would slow her down in 2023, think again. Her upcoming book “Master of Me: The Memoir,” set to drop in November, isn’t just a follow-up to her 2017 bestseller “I Don’t Belong to You” – it’s another revenue stream that showcases her business savvy. And in true boss move fashion, she’s already secured her next big screen bag, starring alongside SZA in an upcoming buddy comedy produced by none other than industry powerhouse Issa Rae. The project, slated for release next year, proves that Palmer isn’t just thinking about her next move – she’s planning several steps ahead.

Own your table, don’t just sit at it.

The genius in Palmer’s strategy isn’t just about being everywhere – it’s about owning everywhere she is. That Emmy Award for hosting “Password”? It’s not just another accolade for the trophy case; it’s leverage for her next negotiation. Her production deals aren’t just about creating content; they’re about building lasting assets in the entertainment industry.

Time to audit your own moves: Are you just collecting paychecks, or are you building equity? Start looking for ownership opportunities in everything you do. Negotiate for partial ownership in your next major project. Create digital products you can sell repeatedly. Build systems that generate income while you sleep. Remember: employment is income, but ownership is wealth.

From star power to C-Suite.

The real power move? Palmer isn’t just landing roles – she’s claiming seats in the C-suite. As the first-ever chief brand officer of Creme of Nature, she’s not just becoming the face of a legacy hair care brand. She’s helping reshape its entire future. This isn’t your typical celebrity endorsement deal; it’s a strategic position where Palmer’s influence extends to everything from product innovation to marketing strategy, packaging decisions to social media campaigns.

This move shows exactly how to level up from brand ambassador to brand executive. Instead of just selling the product, she’s helping decide what goes in it. Rather than just appearing in the campaigns, she’s shaping the message behind them. And by focusing on connecting with a younger generation of consumers, Palmer’s proving that understanding your audience isn’t just about marketing – it’s about creating products that actually serve their needs.

The bottom line.

Remember how Palmer started? Making $20,000 per episode on “True Jackson, VP” might have seemed like the peak for some child stars. But baby girl looked at that Disney Channel check and said, “This is just the beginning.” Now she’s got her hands in everything from digital networks to vegan food enterprises, proving that real boss moves happen when you think beyond your current job title.

The lesson? Multiple streams of income isn’t just about having multiple jobs – it’s about building multiple systems that generate wealth. While everyone was focused on her being booked and busy, Palmer was focused on building and buying.

So the next time someone tries to joke about Keke “Keep a Job” Palmer, remember: sis isn’t keeping jobs – she’s creating them. And while they’re laughing, she’s leveraging every opportunity into ownership, every trend into a business plan, and every moment into a movement.

Now that’s what we call a bag secured, multiplied, and redistributed. Take notes, queens – class is in session.