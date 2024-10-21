Keke Palmer Is Creme Of Nature’s New Chief Brand Officer

Courtesy of Creme Of Nature

Keke Palmer’s new role as Chief Brand Officer for Creme of Nature is a natural evolution for her as she is known for her authenticity and love for storytelling. In this position, Palmer is excited to tell stories in a different way—through the lens of marketing and community engagement.

“What I loved most was the opportunity to tell stories from a different vantage point,” Palmer tells ESSENCE exclusively. “As an entertainer, I tell stories through acting, hosting, and music, but with marketing, it’s a broader story.” This broader narrative, Palmer emphasizes, is one rooted in community—something close to her heart as a Chicago native.



Creme of Nature, founded by a hairstylist from the South Side of Chicago, has long been a staple in Black haircare. Now, Palmer is thrilled to be part of a brand with such a legacy, and she’s eager to continue that legacy by having a seat at the corporate table.

As someone known for advocating self-expression and individuality, Palmer is bringing her signature energy to her new role. “I’m excited to hear the feedback from fans. From the moment I announced this role, people started telling me which products they want me to bring back.” But beyond the products, Palmer is committed to giving fans more than a front-facing spokesperson. “I want to show people how I do my flexi-rod set or get a perfect silk press. It’s about having fun with your hair and making sure we can manipulate it without causing harm.”

Palmer is passionate about blending the brand’s traditional elements with modern trends, while still maintaining its deep roots in the Black community. “We’re figuring out how to maintain that traditional element but make it reflective of modern hair and fashion today. Millennials are in this space where we’re stepping into our big boss energy, and I want that to reflect in the brand as well.”

When it comes to future projects, Palmer is excited to keep things personal and hands-on. “I’m an IRL person. I love a demo moment, a girl’s moment, a community moment. I want to create opportunities where we can get together and talk about how to use these products.” She’s also eager to support local hairstylists and give back to the community in impactful ways.

Palmer’s relationship with haircare began in childhood, where the joy of experimenting with her hair led to playful moments with her mother. “I always played with my hair as a kid. My mom would do my hair, and I’d mess with it until she’d come back like, ‘Girl, what did you do?’” Now, Palmer wants to bring that same sense of fun and experimentation back to haircare, emphasizing that it’s not about perfection but about enjoying the process with loved ones.

Through her new role, Palmer is set to make a lasting impact, blending her personal experiences, community-driven mindset, and creativity to lead Creme of Nature into an exciting new chapter.