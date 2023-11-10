Keke Palmer Granted Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Full Custody Of Their Son

Derek White/WireImage

Actress and singer Keke Palmer, 30, filed for a restraining order against the father of her child, Darius Jackson, 29, and it has since been granted. In court documents filed on Thursday, Nov. 9, Palmer accused Jackson of various forms of abuse over the course of their two-year relationship, this according to paperwork obtained by US Weekly. Palmer also filed for full custody of their one-year-old son Leodis, alleging that he had been “rough” with the child at one time while changing his diaper. According to Radar Online, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted her a temporary restraining order, which, in December will be revisited to see if it should be permanent. She was also granted sole custody with him not being allowed visitation for the time being.

The events that seem to have triggered this response from the Nope star are claims that Jackson recently “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.” Palmer also claims she has camera footage of the entire ordeal.

According to Palmer, this wasn’t an isolated event as there have been “many instances” of abuse over the years.

Some details in the restraining order include claims of him “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

The former couple had a public conflict during the summer when Jackson shamed Palmer on Twitter for wearing a sheer outfit to Usher’s Las Vegas Residency show in July. While the singer didn’t publicly respond, she posted seemingly subliminal messages and capitalized on the attention. This public outburst from Jackson had many social media user’s antennas up with some saying his behavior was borderline abusive at the time.

Fans thought the incident was water under the bridge after the two went out together for Palmer’s 30th birthday in August. However, court documents say the mother of one and Jackson “finally ended for good” in early October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted.”

The fitness instructor posted an image of himself and Leodis on Instagram after the news of her filing for sole custody broke with the caption, “I love you, son. See you soon.”

Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas Jackson, who was a part of the Insecure cast, also had something to say in a now deleted tweet that some believe was aimed at his brother.

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life..Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see..just send positive energy to the babies..any child in the middle of something like this doesn’t deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad,” he wrote.

But Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, took to social media to say that she went to Sarunas in the past about the abuse and he did nothing about it.

“I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter, and he said, ‘Well, I used to be like that too,’” she claimed. “So now he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy when we know he’s the biggest f–kboy in Hollywood; he’s disrespectful to women just like his brother.”

He went on to deny that he said such a thing.

As for Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer, they began dating in 2021 and welcomed Leodis in February 2023.