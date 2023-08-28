Keke Palmer Spent Her 30th Birthday With Darius Jackson

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Darius Jackson and September/October cover girl Keke Palmer had probably one of the most public conflicts of any celebrity couple this year. And after a source told PEOPLE that he had moved on and the couple were attempting to co-parent, many thought they were done. However, the two seemed to be back on good terms as they celebrated her 30th birthday together over the weekend.

“Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being,” the fitness instructor wrote in a tweet on her big day. “Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!”

The birthday message came alongside a video of Palmer playing with her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton who was born in February this year. Jackson’s birthday love didn’t end with a tweet though. He also took Palmer out for a birthday meal and went live to speak with fans during their outing.

“D, know you’ve been taking me out on my birthday as always. I mean, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out,” Palmer said to Jackson in a clip from the live. “But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that’s so sweet.”

“I took you out for your birthday, on your birthday, and that’s why we’re out here on your birthday and having drinks on your birthday,” Jackson replied, jokingly.

“I love that you’re starting to get it,” Palmer said. The Nope actress then asked Jackson to repeat to viewers what he’d said pre-Live about Virgos, which is the star’s sign.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Darius Daulton Jackson and Keke Palmer attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

“Virgos, don’t believe the hype, they are one of the biggest spokesperson for themselves,” he responded. “Don’t believe the hype? But you are really into the Virgos though, so what are you talking about,” Palmer replied.

Darius then made it known that the two are still an item when he added, “My partner in crime is a Virgo.” The two then smiled and looked at each other.

“You’re obsessed with Virgos so that’s ok. It is what it is,” Palmer added. “Get into the Virgos and admit that Virgos are the one. It’s already too late, your Virgo already has you hooked,” she said.

This is the first time the couple have been publicly seen together since the controversy about Jackson calling Palmer out for wearing a sheer dress to an Usher show in Las Vegas blew up in July.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson, 29, infamously wrote in a tweet in response to a video gone viral of Palmer being serenaded by the 44-year-old crooner. Palmer never publicly addressed the tweet but did capitalize on the attention by putting out merch, starring in Usher’s recent “Boyfriend” video and teasing at her being “a mom” during a scene in the clip.

At the end of the day, the two are still a family and are raising a young child together, so it’s good that if they are happy within their relationship, they didn’t let outside opinions break them. As Jay-Z put it, “nobody wins when the family feuds.”