Keke Palmer Talks Gaining Over 40 Pounds During Her Pregnancy: ‘I Don’t Regret It’

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Keke Palmer has been open about her experiences postpartum and the latest thoughts the actress and singer shared are around her body. On Instagram, the 29-year-old posted a video of herself chatting post-workout with her trainer, Corey Calliet, known for his work with Michael B. Jordan.

“I gained over 40lbs during my pregnancy! I was over happy OKAY and I don’t regret it,” Palmer said in the caption.

Palmer’s post-baby glow-up has been an ongoing topic of discussion with many praising her weight gain and the curves that came with it. She gave birth to her first child, Leodis Andrelton Jackson, in February of this year.

“I will be honest, before my son I was very weight conscious and even still I was considered somewhat ‘fit’, however I didn’t always feel it!” the new mom continued in her Instagram caption. “Yes a lot of those emotions can be fleeting, one day we feel great and the next we don’t, it’s natural!”

The former Nickelodeon star continued her caption saying that being in shape is also a core part of her job as an actress when she’s doing action work like she did in the movie NOPE, which was released in the summer of 2022.

“After my son and the weight I gained, I was afraid because I was ready to be in the house hahaha. My mental changed and I was kind of forgetting about, me, as an individual. This is where your support system counts, because my loved ones created the space for me to remember myself,” she wrote. “I know everyone can’t afford a trainer and hell, the way this strike is going I hope I still can LBVS 😅🙏🏾— @mrcalliet came into the picture right before The Met Gala and I was so afraid of getting back out there. It was my first night away from my baby boy(my boobs were GORGED by the end of the night lololol) He got me prepared and changed my mindset for the better. I feel more empowered after my son than I ever did before.”

In the clip, she also talked about the importance of finding the right trainer for you, as she did, saying that she’s created a true friendship with Calliet. “Look for somebody that’s not trying to change you,” she shared. “Look for somebody that’s trying to encourage you to be the best you you can be.”

Empowerment seems to be the theme for Palmer this season as she’s expressed in multiple interviews how invincible she has felt since her son came into the world.

In her recent cover story with The Cut, the star said she’d become “more powerful” after having her baby and she’s in her “big boss” era.

It is good to see her settle into motherhood so well and embrace the multifaceted experience it is.