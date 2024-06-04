Kash Doll Responds To People Criticizing Her Baby Shower At The Louis Vuitton Store

Rapper and actress Kash Doll is about to have her second bundle of joy, a baby girl she will name Klarity, and she ushered her in with a whopping three baby showers. They included a cute KlariTEA party and a “Sprinkle,” as she called it. The third event, however, garnered some criticism because it was held at the Louis Vuitton store in Atlanta.

The BMF actress posted images from the shower on her Instagram page. She wore a ruffled, long pink, off-the-shoulder dress and attended the event with her son Kashton and partner, rapper Tracy T.

“O nothing just had my baby girl baby shower in Louis Vuitton…. When i say i walked away filled with joy 🤩 i just can’t believe my life sometimes.. to show my baby girl this much love before she touch down just only prove even more how you can also receive good karma 💕💕 thank [sic] to all my loved ones I’m so grateful for y’all and o Louis I’ll keep spending all our money there 🥂 y’all alright wit me!” her Instagram caption read.

A social media user on X commented on the shower in a tweet that said, “Why would Kash Doll have her baby shower in a LV store let’s be fr, each kid she gets worse with ideas.”

The MC saw the comment and decided to respond.

“Y’all talking all that sh– but neither one of u could have a baby shower in Louis Vuitton even if u could paid [sic] for it,” she replied to people commenting on X. “That was a client appreciation event they did for me…my profile paid for that booka butt! And the fact that they asked me to throw me this shower is even more baffling…klarity is that girllll”

In another tweet, the rapper and mother-to-be continued, replying to someone calling her “ghetto.”

“I want u to walk inside of Louis Vuitton tmw and tell me how it make u feel….. i doubt you’ve ever been in there so just go smell it and come back and tell me what’s ghetto in that store… I’ll buy u somn,” she wrote.

The celeb also made it clear that she didn’t pay for any of the showers and the love shown by family, friends and supporters has been greater than the hate.

“I had 3 baby showers and didn’t spend a dime! I’m grateful and blessed but plz don’t make me have to pop my sh-t,” she wrote. “I love being humble and out the way.”

The rapper announced she was pregnant with her second child in March, on her birthday, on Instagram. Her son Kashton was born in January 2022.