Kandi Burruss Celebrates Mama Joyce’s 75th Birthday With A 'Harlem Nights' Party Theme

Getty

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Kandi Burruss recently celebrated a milestone with her mother, Mama Joyce. The star helped her mom usher in the milestone age of 75 with a Harlem Renaissance-themed party.

“We turned up for my mom’s bday!!! Thank you to everyone who came,” Kandi captioned a reel with multiple snippets from the glamorous night. “She had so much fun & seeing her smile meant everything to me!”

Kandi went on to thank all of the people who made the birthday bash memorable.

“Thank you @dazzlemeparties for making the Harlem Nights themed Casino the best birthday ever for my mom! & thank you @kennylattimore for hitting the stage for my mom! ❤️” her caption concluded.

In a separate post, the actress beamed over the successful birthday party and posted her look for the night, which was a silver-lilac dress with matching fur and silver pumps. The singer showed off her snatched figure, which she recently admitted is a result of healthier habits and Hydroxycut’s weight-loss supplements. Mama Joyce also looked youthful, wearing a white gown, beads, and a headpiece with a feather, matching the theme to a tee.

“It was an awesome Harlem Renaissance Casino Night for my mom’s bday! We had a time!!!”

Mama Joyce has appeared on several episodes of the renown Real Housewives of Atlanta and is known for her controversial takes on Kandi’s relationship with her husband Todd Tucker and catchy phrases. We may not see the matriarch on our screens much any more considering Kandi said she’d be taking a hiatus from RHOA to focus on family and other projects.

She announced she wouldn’t be returning after 14 seasons back in February during a red carpet appearance.

“I decided I’m not coming back this year,” she told Variety at the time. “I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.”

Happy birthday to Mama Joyce–it’s a blessing to see 75 and celebrate with your kids.