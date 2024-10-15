The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images

From executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington, and Larry Wilmore, Reasonable Doubt captivated us with its portrayal of high-powered Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (played by Emayatzy Corinealdi). Throughout the show, Jax balances the intense pressures of her career with past traumas, a crumbling marriage, and the complexities of motherhood. As she tackles high-stakes cases, the first season set the tone for a riveting legal drama where personal struggles intertwine with professional battles.

Season two built upon this—after barely recovering from the emotional and professional toll of the previous season’s trial and her dangerous affair, Jax attempts to regain control of her life. But just as she begins to heal, one of her closest friends confesses to killing her husband, claiming it was an act of self-defense. The case takes a darker turn when a relentless prosecutor refuses to buy the story, putting Jax in an impossible situation. With everything at stake, Jax brings in an ambitious new defense attorney to lead the case, Corey Cash (played by Morris Chestnut).

As the season unfolds, we see Jax back in action, fighting for her best friend’s freedom while striving to balance her personal life with the demands of her husband and kids. The introduction of new characters adds fresh dynamics to the storyline, including former Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss, who plays Eboni Phillips, a character wrestling with addiction. Eboni is first introduced in episode nine as the mother of JT’s child, Natasha, who has a tumultuous past involving drugs and alcohol but is striving to turn her life around.

Burruss reflects on her experience portraying Eboni, highlighting her character’s struggles. “I love the fact that I was able to be Eboni, because Eboni is going through some serious things that I feel like there are a lot of people out there in the world that can relate to.” Eboni’s journey in the show was a powerful reminder of the hidden consequences that often accompany a glamorous lifestyle filled with excess—drinking, drugs, and the allure of wealth. As Burruss points out, Eboni is at a crossroads: “She’s at that place where it’s something of her past that has been weighing on her that she just can’t shake.” This authenticity allows audiences to connect with Eboni on a personal level, as she navigates the shadows of her past.

Drawing from her own observations and experiences, Burruss had to pull from deep down to play Eboni. “You know in our community, we’ve grown up having different family members or people that we know that have dealt with substance abuse,” she explains.

In preparation for portraying Eboni, Burruss was inspired by a real-life story she encountered on social media about a woman in a relationship with an athlete who had taken custody of her children. “I don’t know this woman from anybody, but I thought about her, and how it must feel to have to go against someone who has all the money and you don’t have any money to fight your battle.” This helped Burruss channel the struggles Eboni faced as she confronted her past while grappling with the consequences of her lifestyle choices. “So when I had to pour into Eboni, I was thinking about that girl,” she explains.

As Reasonable Doubt continues to unfold, Eboni’s character displays her struggle with addiction and the repercussions of her past. We witness in just a few succinct episodes, the complexities of her character as she faces a relapse, grappling with the temptation of her old lifestyle while trying to forge a new path.

After filming these emotionally charged scenes, Burruss admits, “When you walk away from that moment, that anxiety that you felt is still there; it takes a minute to shake it off.” This lingering anxiety reflects the heavy weight of Eboni’s journey, a testament to the impact of the character’s experiences on Burruss herself.

Burruss makes note that Eboni’s character is in stark contrast to her other roles, like the character Roselyn on The Chi. “I love the fact that it’s totally different from playing Roselyn on The Chi. It’s night and day,” she explains. “Eboni is fighting her demons. Some of the other roles I’ve been able to play, they didn’t have those types of things that they were fighting on the inside.”

Burruss was eager to showcase her acting skills in this role, immersing herself in Eboni’s complexities. The character’s journey toward redemption allowed Burruss to demonstrate her range as an actress. Reflecting on her experience, she shared a powerful takeaway from portraying Eboni: “Never let people take you to a dark place.”

With a talented ensemble cast featuring Morris Chestnut, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode, and Thaddeus J. Mixson, Season Two of Reasonable Doubt delivered a story with depth in each of its characters. Burruss’s role, albeit small, was a pivotal character, challenging viewers to reconsider their perspectives on justice, and redemption.

Tune in to season two of Reasonable Doubt on Hulu to witness Kandi Burruss shine in this new role, as she brings Eboni Phillips to life.