Kandi Burruss Announces New Talk Show 'Generation Face-Off' With Her Mom And Daughter

One thing Kandi Burruss is going to do is get to the money.

The entrepreneur’s latest venture is a multi-generational talk show featuring Mama Joyce and daughter Riley. The show, Generation Face-Off, explores lifestyle topics through the lens of three different generations.

“We call this… giving the people what they want: this iconic trio! 🧡 Dropping on 11.18.24,” Kandi wrote in a caption announcing the new show.

The show mimics Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk, featuring perspectives from three generations, including Jada Pinkett-Smith, her daughter Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. It aired on Facebook Watch for five seasons and won an Emmy in 2021. However, the show was canceled in 2023 due to the platform’s discontinuation.

This show comes after Burruss, 48, made a surprising exit from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she was a part of the main cast for 14 seasons. The singer and business mogul shared that she wouldn’t be returning for another season in February while on the Grammys red carpet.

The Xscape member decided to exit the show to focus on other ventures and family. Shortly after the announcement, the songwriter explained how much she enjoyed taking her mom to appointments and showing up for her kids via her YouTube channel. She’ll spend more than enough time with the fam during their new talk show.

Kandi, Riley, and Mama Joyce’s new talk series aired exclusively on Amazon Live on November 18th.