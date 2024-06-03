It’s Time To Shake Up The Room: Your June Horoscope Is Here

Getty

This month will force you into a space of vulnerability. Be fearless and transparent, and express yourself freely. Venus and Mercury will enter the sign of Cancer on June 17, amplifying our need to let love be the ruler in our lives. Meaningful conversations that allow you to be seen and heard by those you care for will deepen your current relationships. Saturn will be dancing itself into retrograde in the sign of Pisces on June 29. This beautiful energy shows us either how structure can fuel our dreams or how perceived limitations offer insight into our deepest desires.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Those shopping sprees you took have subtracted some hard-earned pounds from your wallet. Between the impulse buys and the day dates with friends, your cards have almost reached their max. Maybe it’s time to participate in some lower-cost activities. Real friends just want to be around your energy, regardless of how much money you spend.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Calling all boss ladies to the floor—it’s Cancer season! Happy birthday to the creative crab who can never be duplicated. You’re known for making revolutionary moves. Now that you’ve done the traveling and partying, you’re thinking of going all out in the other direction this year. It looks like you may be ready to expand your business empire while sitting pretty. How about you give us the secret to your success?

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Say it until you mean it: “Trust the process.” ­Micromanaging leaves you stressed; try to believe that things will go according to plan. Business networking will play a part in the next phase of your journey. Meanwhile, some things are about to take an unexpected turn in your family. This will lead you to release a little bit of control, delegating responsibility to someone else while you attend to the things that matter most.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

You’ve been cooking up something to advance your career. Struggles can’t stop you from winning! Breaking records is nothing new to you, and you have shown that the word impossible is not in your vocabulary. Things are far worse in your head than they are in real life, and you are starting to learn that letting go can be the most freeing activity of all. Dreams no longer seem so far-fetched—go all out!

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Journaling through confusing times has given you profound clarity in communication with those you care about. When it comes to your love life, the feelings you’ve been longing for will finally be expressed to you. Your person is making you the priority—and though the intense focus may be overwhelming, it has spurred you to become a more compassionate lover and friend.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Tempers are starting to flare, but you should try to remain cool and calm. Don’t panic when things aren’t immediately going your way. There is a time and place for everything. Learn how to be fluid and let some things roll off your back. Having an outlet is not enough; you need to start making conscious decisions about how you handle the people who are important to you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

The stars are aligning in ways that allow you more freedom to express yourself. Something tells me that “16 Carriages” by Beyoncé resonates with you, because of the amount of effort you’ve been putting into your work lately. Get out of your comfort zone and try one thing that makes you scared. You might discover a whole new side of yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

You’ve made some connections this year that are poised to elevate your career to the next level. Things are progressing nicely, so unleash your imagination and let your loved ones get a firsthand view of the possible rewards. With success on the horizon, this might be the best time to develop a new strategy and profile for your brand. Let your followers get to know more of you and you can’t lose.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Some of your hidden truths are about to be revealed. Don’t get too comfortable; conditions on the job may be changing. You might need to look over your paperwork and reset your financial goals. There is nothing wrong with reconfiguring plans to ensure that you are successful in the long run.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Looks like you’re stepping into your fitness-guru era. Someone’s been listening to Latto’s “Sunday ­Service,” as your lover thinks you’re perfect. That body is looking beach-worthy, so show it off! With your physical goals met, you’re about to create a new level of intimacy with your beau. Make your needs known. SZA’s grandma was right: They think you are stupid if you don’t speak up for yourself.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

You’ve been feeling the need to expand your horizons. Learning about different cultures and religions has sparked something inside you; there is so much beauty in exploring things that aren’t currently a part of your life. What a humbling experience it is to be able to walk in someone else’s shoes, even for a day.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Romance is the possibility of a thing. Have you been loudly singing Brent Faiyaz’s “Last One Left” in the shower again? Perhaps you sense that an ex may be about to ask for a second chance. Rekindling relationships doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Recalling the good times, you may come to realize there were hardly any bad vibes when you two were a couple.