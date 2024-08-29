Hot Couples: NBA Star Josh Hart And His Wife Shannon Just Celebrated Their Third Wedding Anniversary

Getty

Shooting guard for the New York Nicks, Josh Hart and his wife, Shannon Phillips, are still those high school sweethearts pining for each other. The two recently celebrated their third year of marriage, and Hart shared a cute Instagram post marking the occasion with the caption, “ Happy three years my love ❤.”

Although the two recently married in 2021 in Miami, they have been together for decades. In addition to celebrating the anniversary of their sweet nuptials, the couple welcomed twin boys in 2013. Unfortunately, Hart couldn’t be there for the birth of his little ones, given the Knicks’ were in the playoffs that year.

However, the Harts are present for not only each other but also each of their families and remain rooted and bonded in their union. Not to mention, they are both attractive-looking pairs!

We love how this couple stays grounded and prioritizes family and each other throughout the years. Scroll below to see some of their cutest moments.

