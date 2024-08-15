John Legend Partners With Rove Concepts To Launch A Compilation Of Home Furnishings

John Legend

John Legend is delving deeper into interior design and decor with his previous partnership with the Etsy Home Collection and now Rove Concepts with The Journeys Compilation. Although he is known for his illustrious music career and impactful social work, he is also a successful entrepreneur who innovates and influences across various pursuits.

His commitment to quality, inclusivity, and creativity sets him apart as a true tastemaker in entertainment and style. This is why this synergistic partnership could be easily born from the shared vision of promoting creativity and encouraging self-expression. The collection comprises soft textures and rounded edges to ease you out of the hurry of life and into an environment where your mind can wander somewhere new.

When creating new designs and concepts, Rove pulls inspiration from design, art, culture, and fashion. Furthermore, they look to the tastemakers behind the work, whose spirit and craft impact the world with vision, purpose, and style. However, with Legend, his main inspiration is the feeling he gets when he’s comfortable at home. “I really love curating our physical space. We spend so much time in our homes, whether by ourselves, with our immediate families, or entertaining guests. I’m so excited to collaborate with Rove Concepts to help people shape their own environments to be a place of love, beauty, and comfort,” he shared with ESSENCE.



Adding to the notable tastemakers behind the campaign, the shoot was produced by Denim and directed by the renowned Theo Skudra (shot on 35mm film) with Marz Miller as the Director of Photography.



The Journeys Collection includes the following Rove pieces:

Rove will also host a giveaway in which one winner (and a friend) will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to attend a secret event with John Legend to celebrate the new collection this fall.

Check out John Legend’s Rove Concepts collection here.