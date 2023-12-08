Here Are 6 Interior Design And Home Decor Trends That Will Have Your Space Sparkling For 2024

Getty

Aside from holiday planning and primping, perhaps it’s time to consider restructuring your home decor and interior design aesthetic for the new year. Now is the time to take a moment to evaluate how your space makes you feel. Are you opting for a cozy retreat or a mod oasis fit for hosting a slew of loved ones? While the choice is yours, you should lean on interior design and home decor trends sweeping 2024 for inspiration. See our selections below!

Statement colors: For next year, think outside the box with statement colors to adorn your walls. Imagine 90s-esc browns and jeweled-toned hues. Elle Decor mentioned that 1st 1stDibs determined that dark brown was in the top three colors in 2024, followed by shades of yellow and light brown.

Bouclé accents: We love a good boucle accent chair! Now, we’re taking it to the next level. Imagine a bouclé seat in different colors and textures! Remove from cream and off-white bouclé accent pieces and opt for warmer tones.

High-tech lighting: Instead of incorporating Roman shades, blinds, or curtains throughout your home, consider adopting a high-tech lighting system. The opportunity to change the intensity and color of light within your space has become more desirable to consumers. Look to Philips, AiSPiRE, and USAI Lighting companies to enhance interior LED lighting.

Victorian-era details: Bring back 19th-century opulence with this design trend for 2024. Imagine grand chandeliers, coupe cocktail glasses, and gold trimming to add throughout your home for a dash of character.

Warmer hues: Leverage rich, earthy tones to create beautiful, elevated spaces. You could also adopt the color-drenching trend to create a warm enclave within rooms of your home. Think of the following colors: browns, mossy greens, raisins, and ambers.

Unique furnishings: Don’t rely solely on CB2 and West Elm to furnish your home. Instead, get a little bit more creative by sleuthing vintage shops, swap markets, and antique shows to purchase one-of-a-kind and eclectic furniture and decor items that will compliment your home and expand your world point of view.