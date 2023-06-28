Five Months After Having Their Third Child, John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome Their Fourth Via Surrogate

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are new parents — again.

The crooner and his model wife welcomed their fourth child, a son named Wren Alexander Stephens, on June 19, 2023 (yes, Juneteenth), via surrogate. Teigen announced the birth in a post on her Instagram that detailed her dream to have four children and the obstacles faced along the way to make that happen. One of those hurdles included losing their son Jack in 2020 at 20 weeks pregnant.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again,” she wrote.

So in 2021, the couple reached out to a surrogacy agency, initially inquiring about utilizing two surrogates at the same time to bring them two babies and finally bring her to four kids. But she eventually decided that she wanted to try to carry a baby once more, concerned that she might regret that she didn’t in the future. After going through IVF again, which was “the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles,” they conceived their daughter Esti, born in January of this year.

Around the time she was carrying Esti, the couple met a woman named Alexandra, who would go on to be their surrogate.

“I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow,” she said.

Alexandra went through a lot to conceive the couple’s fourth child, including the loss of the first embryo, surgeries to get scar tissue cleared and more. But it would all work out, with Teigen and Alexandra carrying at the same time. Both pregnancies would go on smoothly.

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” she wrote. “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

And then there were four!

As mentioned, Wren joins sister Esti, brother Miles, and big sister Luna in the Stephens home. The family of the couple, who will celebrate 10 years of marriage in September, is now complete.