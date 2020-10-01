John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Lose Baby After Pregnancy Complications, Post Heartbreaking Goodbye To Son ‘Jack’

Just one month after their surprise announcement that they were expecting their third child, singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, have lost their baby.

Teigen suffered pregnancy complications that resulted in the loss of their unborn child and revealed the heartbreaking news to their fans via Instagram late last night.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” wrote Teigen. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Her note went on to share that while they don’t typically name their children before they’re born, this time was different for them.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” Teigen continued. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

View Article

The couple, who recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, are grieving the sudden loss tremendously, but trying to remain hopeful about their family’s future.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” Teigen wrote. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

The Legends who are already parents to daughter Luna Simone Stephens, 4, and son Miles Theodore Stephens, 2, also sent love to fans in their final farewell to their unborn son. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” Teigen continued in the caption, which accompanied black and white photos of her and Legend at the hospital. “We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

Our hearts go out to the Legend family during this difficult time.