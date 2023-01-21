Baby News: John Legend Introduces Daughter Esti And It’s A Girl For Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir

Congratulations are in order for John Legend and Gucci Mane, who are both celebrating their growing families!

This week (January 19), Legend debuted his newest daughter to the world via Instagram with a loving caption, mostly dedicated to his wife, Chrissy Teigen. “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience, and I’m thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

Esti joins big brother Miles and big sister Luna in the Stephens home. She is Legend and Tiegen’s rainbow baby after the heartbreaking loss of their son, Jack, who was stillborn.

Next up, we have the Davis’s big gender reveal! Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’oir shared that they are set to be parents to a baby girl. The couple made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, showing adorable photos from a family photo shoot featuring the expectant mother, the rapper, and their son, Ice, 2.

Their all pink everything photos gave away the news that their second child together would be a baby girl, with Ka’oir’s caption confirming the news: “IT’s a GIRL💕💕💕💕.” Along with Ice, who the couple welcomed in December 2020, Gucci Mane is a dad to a son, Keitheon, whom he shares with his ex, Sheena Evans. Additionally, the Jamaican-born model has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

We’re looking forward to keeping up with both families as they expand!