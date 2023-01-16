John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome A New Baby, Growing Their Family

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family has grown into a family of five. The couple of 17 years welcomed a new baby, their third child, on Friday, Jan. 13th. Legend confirmed the newborn’s arrival during a private concert. “What a blessed day,” he said. He added that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” after spending time at the hospital.

The new baby joins John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s older children, Miles and Luna. In a previous interview with PEOPLE in March, the Grammy award-winning singer talked about his family’s preparation for their new addition. “We’re all excited,” Legend said, “and, you know, my kids are old enough to be aware of what’s happening, so they anticipate having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they’ll be good at being big sisters and brothers.”

In September, Teigen, 37, told PEOPLE that her children, Luna and Miles, were “very excited” about their growing family and learned about her pregnancy early on.

“Since we did IVF, we knew nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked, and we were pregnant,” she said. “I told them very, very early.”

“They knew I was going in for the transfer, that we would go in and put this egg inside Mommy’s belly. So they knew from the beginning, and there was a chance it might not work because that’s happened before,” explained Teigen, who announced her pregnancy in August.

Teigen added, “They’ve been excited for a long time. I feel this will be their longest pregnancy because they’ve known since that day. But they’ve been very excited.”

We wish Legend and Teigen, and their family, the best! See the family over the years.