John Legend Is Releasing His Own ‘Melanin-Rich’ Skin Care Line – Here’s What You Need to Know About It

John Legend is known for his enchanting vocals and immaculate piano skills, but he also wants us to know he’s serious about his skincare regimen as well.

The Grammy award-winning artist recently announced his partnership with A-Frame, the company behind Gabrielle Union and Naomi Osaka’s beauty lines, to develop a skincare brand addressing the specific needs of melanin-rich skin, making healthier skin accessible for all.

“Our skin is beautifully rich and colorful, but it also needs constant care, love, and healing. Our goal is to create high-quality yet accessible products because everyone should experience the joy of beautiful and healthy skin.”

According to a statement, John Legend is aiming to fill culturally specific skin care gaps by developing affordably-priced gender-neutral skincare products that will include a dermatologist-approved, proprietary blend of ingredients that are crafted specifically for the needs of communities of color, effectively enhancing and maintaining the beauty of their melanated skin.

The skincare line is a natural next step for John, who’s shared that he credits his youthful looking skin to a multi-step routine he swears by. In a 2019 interview with Yahoo he said:

“I’m obsessive about sunscreen, so I had to ask him if he partakes. “I wear it when I know I’m going to be in the sun a lot, but mostly just cleansing and moisturizing. Exfoliating sometimes when necessary. And then if you’ve got some spots you’ve got to handle, then you handle it with some stronger stuff sometimes.” I reminded him of the importance of daily SPF, but I was still impressed.”