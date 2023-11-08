Jennifer Hudson Seen Holding Hands With Common After Confirming She's In A Relationship And ‘Very Happy’

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Singer and TV personality Jennifer Hudson is feeling the love.

The talk show host shared that she’s off the market and in a fulfilling relationship during a recent chat with Gayle King. Rumors have been swirling that she’s dating Common, and the two were spotted holding hands while out and about together recently. However, the actress didn’t disclose who her partner is.

King asked the EGOT winner how she felt about her “very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless.” The star responded, “I am very happy, yes, ma’am.”

When asked whether Hudson, 42, saw long-term potential for her romance versus having a good time for now, she replied, “Boo’ed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up. Definitely not an entanglement. That’s for sure.”

As mentioned, the singer was spotted sharing in an intimate moment with Common, also known as Lonnie Rashid Lynn, in New York City over the weekend. The two held hands in coordinated cream outfits while headed to a concert venue, Joe’s Pub, in Manhattan. The two were first spotted together in early 2022. However, Hudson previously addressed rumors while on Entertainment Tonight, shutting down speculation.

“People create their narratives of it,” she said before adding, “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.” The two featured in an upcoming film called Breathe together and it’s set to be released in 2024.

When confronted by TMZ in August, the tone of her response changed, which had fans thinking they may actually be an item.

“The rumors say a lot of things. He’s a beautiful man, I will give you that,” Hudson said to TMZ when responding to a paparazzo’s question about them dating.

The last man Hudson publicly dated was her ex-fiancé David Otunga, with whom she shares a 14-year-old son. They ended their romance in 2017. The last person Common publicly dated was comedian Tiffany Haddish, and their relationship ended in 2021.