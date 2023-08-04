Jennifer Hudson Says Common ‘Is A Beautiful Man’ Amid Dating Rumors

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF

Since last year, people have been speculating that singer Jennifer Hudson, 41, and rapper Common, 51, are an item. A reporter from TMZ attempted to confirm those rumors and Hudson didn’t deny them.

Said reporter ran into Hudson leaving Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills and took a moment to say that she and Common make the cutest couple ever. The talk show host replied, “Thank you,” to the compliment.

The individual then asked what Hudson likes most about her alleged boyfriend, but the singer avoided the question. She was then asked about a musical collaboration between the two, to which Hudson replied, “It’ll be dope to see two Chicagoans together but I don’t know about that.”

Finally, when asked directly whether she could confirm the rumors for inquiring minds, the actress said, “Rumors say a lot of things. But he’s a beautiful man. I will give you that.”

The two Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy winners share the same sentiments as Common also described Hudson as beautiful in a June interview with TODAY.

“I’ve always been inspired by her,” he said. “She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man.”

Common and Hudson first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2022. At the time, they were filming an upcoming action-thriller called Breathe.

“People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know how you feel,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

The potential pair were spotted together again in February at Nobu in Malibu on a dinner date. They were then spotted again in May taking a stroll in a Chicago suburb and Hudson looked pretty cozy as she had her arm wrapped around the rapper’s in the picture.

Common last dated comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish between 2020 and 2021, claiming their breakup was mutual. However, Haddish recently spoke out and said that wasn’t true and the breakup came out of nowhere for her. The last man Hudson was linked to was her former fiancé, David Otunga, whom she split from in 2017.