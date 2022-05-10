Common’s Daughter Graduated From Law School And He Couldn’t Be More Proud

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art Of Elysium

Graduation season is upon us (it is May already), and as students get their white coats, their hoods, diplomas and more, parents are watching proudly, including a few famous ones.

Rapper, actor and Oscar winner Common was overjoyed this weekend as he watched his only child, daughter Omoye Lynn, graduate from law school at Howard University. His mother, Mahalia, was by his side as they applauded the graduate when her name was called during her hooding ceremony.

“There are no words to describe how proud I am! Finishing Law School at Howard University in the 3 years is pretty AMAZING!” he wrote on Instagram. “Congrats to my daughter and all the graduates of 2022. Now go out in the world and be great!”

The star’s daughter has been an important part of his work. Common dedicated the song “Retrospect for Life” to her and has written about their relationship in his memoir, One Day It’ll All Make Sense. He’s also talked about how honest she’s been about his work — including when she’s not feeling it.

“She likes some of the music but she’s really honest about my music,” he said while visiting Live With Kelly and Ryan a few years ago. “She’ll say, ‘nah that’s not good. You can do better than that.’ Or, ‘You’re not as good as Chance the Rapper.'”

The famous rapper, known for packing in crowds at his shows, got to be the one in the audience this time around, applauding his daughter for her work. As he said, “There are no words to describe how proud I am!”