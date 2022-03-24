Jennifer Hudson’s $45,000 Engagement Ring Is Up For Auction

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Celebrity engagement rings are always a main attraction because they’re often full of bling and way out of our tax brackets. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson’s engagement ring, given to her by ex-fiancé, actor and lawyer David Otunga, fits this description and it’s now up for auction.

The diamond-encrusted ring, which has an estimated retail value of $45,000, was made by jewelry designer Neil Lane–the mastermind behind the many engagement rings that appear on ‘The Bachelor.’ At Otunga’s request, Lane created a five-carat cushion cut diamond ring that he would go on use to propose in 2008.

In 2017, after a nine-year engagement, the pair split. The singer and actress returned the ring to Otunga, who is now putting it up for grabs with help from recycled luxury website I Do Now I Don’t. According to TMZ, he plans to give a portion of proceeds from the ring’s sale going to his late father’s Moses Otunga Foundation, which supports impoverished children in Kenya.

The former lovers have a son together named David Daniel Otunga Jr. After they split, they had an intense custody battle as both parents wanted full custody, but the two seem to be co-parenting amicably now. Since then, Hudson has kept her dating life low-key and we don’t blame her for that.

But really, that’s how Hudson has always tried to be. She told W magazine last year that growing up, people didn’t know when she was in relationships and that’s how she liked it.

“I had a little neighborhood boyfriend as a kid. But I used to like to keep my boyfriends a secret,” she said at the time. “Don’t nobody need to know my business!”