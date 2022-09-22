Blackstage Pass: We Went Behind The Scenes Of The Jennifer Hudson Show

There’s a new talk show in town — there’s actually three of them to be exact — but only ESSENCE readers have the chance to peek behind the scenes of one of them.

Newly minted EGOT Jennifer Hudson exclusively took us into her greenroom to check out the set, wardrobe, and glam team that makes the magic behind The Jennifer Hudson Show happen. The daily daytime talk show premiered on September 12, J-Hud’s birthday, and the host tells us she’s been having a ball so far.

“It’s like life. It’s never the same and we respond to the moment and we live that moment,” Hudson tell us. “It’s different guests, it’s different personalities, it’s different moments. It’s exciting times. It’s like a roller coaster. It’s a bit of everything, but it’s full of surprises. Some days I don’t even know what to expect, but I look forward to each and every day.”

So far, the actress and singer has had an impressive roster of guests, starting with Simon Cowell on her debut show, right up to a beautiful Dreamgirls moment with recent Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“What I love most about the talk show life is being able to sit on a couch and actually talk to somebody,” Hudson says. “I love hearing different stories. I love meeting people. And most of all, my favorite thing is bringing everyone together in positivity on one accord.”

Check out our Blackstage Pass feature with Jennifer Hudson in the video above.