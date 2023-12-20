Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Former couple Jeannie Mai, 44, and Jeezy, 46, are ending 2023 hashing out custody matters. In the most recent development, Mai is denying the rapper’s claims that she is gatekeeping their daughter Monaco. Instead, she says she’s seeking to keep the 1-year-old safe.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being,” the recent filing on the TV personality’s behalf read.

In late November, Jeezy filed a motion for a structured custody schedule to be set, claiming the former talk show host was making it difficult for him to spend time with their daughter after they initially agreed on an informal visiting schedule.

Mai’s response continued, “These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter.”

The former couple were amongst the least expected celebrity breakups of 2023, but nonetheless, they went their separate ways in September when Jeezy filed for divorce. His decision was allegedly a surprise to Mai, who right before, publicly praised the rapper on the success of his book Adversity for Sale.

At the time of filing, Jeezy cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending his marriage. He also told Nia Long during a recent sit down that he tried marriage counseling but that didn’t fix their issues.

The former couple got married in March 2021 and welcomed Monaco in January 2022.