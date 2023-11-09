Jeezy Says Therapy Couldn’t Salvage His Marriage To Jeannie Mai: ‘I Can Tell You That I’m Disappointed’

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s breakup made headlines back in September because many didn’t see it coming. While Mai has spoken about how she’s handled the abrupt end to her marriage, the rapper has mostly been silent on the matter outside of a formal statement. However, he’s decided to also open up about how the split has impacted him as part of a conversation with Nia Long.

When Long, who recently went through a public breakup herself, asked about Jeezy’s relationship with Mai and whether the couple tried marriage counseling. He admitted they did give it a chance but it didn’t fix their issues.

“Integrity intact, I could never say anything that would not honor somebody. But I can tell you that this has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m saddened, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy,” he said.

Jeezy continued, “But then again, God has put me in a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself, and to love myself, and to be in the best situation. And I can thrive as someone who been through all the things I’ve been through.”

He added, “I don’t like to fail at anything. I can only be responsible for myself. I can only do what I can do. I can’t expect someone else to do what I’m doing.”

Jeezy, also known as Jay Wayne Jenkins, was the one who initially filed for divorce, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that there was “no hope for reconciliation” in the paperwork. This came after about two and a half years together.

As mentioned, Mai has spoken up since the divorce news broke but has focused on discussing how she’s fairing versus what happened in the relationship.

“I’m not going to lie, it takes every day, to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts … take care of me,” the 44-year-old said on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show before adding that she’s taking things one day at a time. “But one thing I know is, you give God your pain, he will give you his power. Period. So every day I’m like, ‘Here you go, you got room for more?’”

The former couple share a one-year-old daughter named Monaco together. Jeezy also has three other children from previous relationships.