Nia Long Says Ime Udoka’s Affair Was ‘Devastating’ For Their Son

Nia Long recently opened up about Ime Udoka’s affair during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The infidelity, which led to the Celtics suspending Udoka, greatly affected their son Kez, says Long.

“I went home to be with my son, and that was what was most important to me, because he was not having an easy time,” said Long.

In September, the story of The Best Man star’s long-time fiancé having an inappropriate relationship with a work colleague made headlines in multiple media outlets. He was suspended for the 2022-23 season.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long said. She took Kez out of school when the news hit the internet. “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Long did not want to discuss the status of her relationship with Udoka or comment on the details of Udoka’s suspension during the interview. The 52-year-old actress reportedly felt blindsided and first spoke out for the first time about the incident in October.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children,” Long stated.

The outpouring of social media love and support of Long, who is easily the Black community’s sweetheart, was undeniable. The mom of two said she felt carried by all of the love.

“I felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” she said. “And then what I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting.”

Nia recently moved back to Los Angeles from Boston and shared a picture of her new place in a now-deleted post with the caption, “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.”

The co-parents began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2015. They share one son, Kez, 11. Long also has a son, Massai, 22, from a previous relationship.