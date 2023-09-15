Home

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Split After Two Years Of Marriage: Their Relationship Timeline

After what seemed like a whirlwind relationship, things have come to a screeching halt as the rapper has decided to pull the plug on their two-year marriage.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

And just like that, it’s over between rapper Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins and TV personality and stylist Jeannie Mai. Court documents have made their rounds online and show that he filed the paperwork on Thursday in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court. According to TMZ, the paperwork said that to him, the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that there is “no hope for reconciliation.” Right before the news broke, he shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday, the day he filed.

The breakup has stunned social media, as the pair seemed to be solid. But as some have since noticed, he hasn’t posted Mai on his page in some time (the last post is from Mother’s Day in May). She, on the other hand, posted him a week prior to the filing, helping promote his New York Times best-selling book, Adversity for Sale. The pair share a 1-year-old daughter named Monaco.

Now is the time that people will speculate about what’s occurred to cause them to call it quits. But we’re going to focus instead on their journey from “are they or are they not dating?” to marriage and now, unfortunately, divorce.