Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Split After Two Years Of Marriage: Their Relationship Timeline

And just like that, it’s over between rapper Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins and TV personality and stylist Jeannie Mai. Court documents have made their rounds online and show that he filed the paperwork on Thursday in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court. According to TMZ, the paperwork said that to him, the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that there is “no hope for reconciliation.” Right before the news broke, he shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday, the day he filed.
The breakup has stunned social media, as the pair seemed to be solid. But as some have since noticed, he hasn’t posted Mai on his page in some time (the last post is from Mother’s Day in May). She, on the other hand, posted him a week prior to the filing, helping promote his New York Times best-selling book, Adversity for Sale. The pair share a 1-year-old daughter named Monaco.
Now is the time that people will speculate about what’s occurred to cause them to call it quits. But we’re going to focus instead on their journey from “are they or are they not dating?” to marriage and now, unfortunately, divorce.
After meeting on the set of The Real, the two reportedly hit it off, talking for hours on their first date at a sushi restaurant before going out salsa dancing.
The two first had people talking in January of 2019 when they took an interesting photo with former couple Malika Haaq and OT Genasis, and former flames Lori Harvey and Trey Songz. The image has since been deleted and it’s probably for the best since all three couples are no more.
If there was any doubt that they were a pair, Mai and Jeezy made it IG official when they shared photos from his SnoBall Gala, where she was his date. She would later gush about the rapper on The Real. “Jeezy and I hang out. He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together,” she said.
While we were all knee deep in the pandemic, Jeezy was thinking about the future. In the midst of quarantine, he turned a canceled trip to Vietnam into an opportunity to bring Vietnam to her at home — in an effort to ask for her hand in marriage. “Jay had planned to propose to me in Vietnam. The reason he brought Vietnam to me is because he didn’t want the quarantine to stop the fact that he wanted to propose to me. Jay is my soulmate,” she said on her YouTube channel.
Mai made it clear that she was just fine with letting her partner lead once they were husband and wife. “I don’t want to lead in our household and in our marriage,” she said on The Real. “I want him to lead, and I have all the essence of what I bring as a wife to make that decision, but I love that my husband will be the man that leads.”
A year or so after he popped the question, the couple made things official. They wed in aa low-key ceremony at their home in Atlanta. And when we say low key, not even Mai’s co-hosts were present for the event.
After announcing that they were expecting their first child together in September of 2021, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, whose name they wouldn’t reveal until June of that year. Baby girl Monaco has been a teeny social media star ever since.
In celebration of their first anniversary, Mai shared a lovey-dovey note for her “King.” She wrote, “It’s not about finding someone who’s perfect. It’s about finding someone who can match your level of commitment- not just to the relationship, but the commitment to heal themselves to love stronger and live happier forever. My life began on March 27, 2021. Happy Anniversary King.”
After their first trip to Vietnam fell through due to the pandemic, the couple and their loved ones enjoyed a lavish getaway to the country in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. “I’ve always heard that when you travel, it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey. But It’s actually not about either, it’s about your company,” she told Travel + Leisure of seeing the world with her husband. “I was like, ‘You’re even cuter out here in Vietnam because I’m taking the time to appreciate you.’”
As mentioned, to the shock of many, the rapper decided to pull the plug on their marriage after two years saying there was no hope for reconciliation.