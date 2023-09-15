Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Split After Two Years Of Marriage: Their Relationship Timeline

And just like that, it’s over between rapper Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins and TV personality and stylist Jeannie Mai. Court documents have made their rounds online and show that he filed the paperwork on Thursday in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court. According to TMZ, the paperwork said that to him, the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that there is “no hope for reconciliation.” Right before the news broke, he shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday, the day he filed.

The breakup has stunned social media, as the pair seemed to be solid. But as some have since noticed, he hasn’t posted Mai on his page in some time (the last post is from Mother’s Day in May). She, on the other hand, posted him a week prior to the filing, helping promote his New York Times best-selling book, Adversity for Sale. The pair share a 1-year-old daughter named Monaco.

Now is the time that people will speculate about what’s occurred to cause them to call it quits. But we’re going to focus instead on their journey from “are they or are they not dating?” to marriage and now, unfortunately, divorce.

01 November 2018: They Start Dating After meeting on the set of The Real, the two reportedly hit it off, talking for hours on their first date at a sushi restaurant before going out salsa dancing. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

02 January 2019: They Spark Conversation The two first had people talking in January of 2019 when they took an interesting photo with former couple Malika Haaq and OT Genasis, and former flames Lori Harvey and Trey Songz. The image has since been deleted and it’s probably for the best since all three couples are no more. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are seen leaving the Christian Siriano Fall Winter 2020 NYFW at Spring Studios on February 06, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

03 August 2019: They Go Public If there was any doubt that they were a pair, Mai and Jeezy made it IG official when they shared photos from his SnoBall Gala, where she was his date. She would later gush about the rapper on The Real. “Jeezy and I hang out. He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together,” she said. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attend the Pamella Roland fashion show at Pier 59 Studios on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

04 March 2020: They Get Engaged While we were all knee deep in the pandemic, Jeezy was thinking about the future. In the midst of quarantine, he turned a canceled trip to Vietnam into an opportunity to bring Vietnam to her at home — in an effort to ask for her hand in marriage. “Jay had planned to propose to me in Vietnam. The reason he brought Vietnam to me is because he didn’t want the quarantine to stop the fact that he wanted to propose to me. Jay is my soulmate,” she said on her YouTube channel. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Rapper Jeezy (L) and Jeannie Mai attend the Badgley Mischka front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka)

05 October 2020: She Reveals Plans to Be a Submissive Wife Mai made it clear that she was just fine with letting her partner lead once they were husband and wife. “I don’t want to lead in our household and in our marriage,” she said on The Real. “I want him to lead, and I have all the essence of what I bring as a wife to make that decision, but I love that my husband will be the man that leads.” ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 10: In this image released on June 10, 2023, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Jeezy attend the wedding of Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes at St. Regis Atlanta on June 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

06 March 2021: They Marry A year or so after he popped the question, the couple made things official. They wed in aa low-key ceremony at their home in Atlanta. And when we say low key, not even Mai’s co-hosts were present for the event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: (L-R) Executive producers Jay “JEEZY” Jenkins and Jeannie Mai Jenkins attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Surviving Sex Trafficking” at Landmark’s Nuart Theatre on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

07 January 2022: They Welcome Their First Child After announcing that they were expecting their first child together in September of 2021, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, whose name they wouldn’t reveal until June of that year. Baby girl Monaco has been a teeny social media star ever since. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 21: (L-R) Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy attend Gold House’s Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gold House)

08 March 2022: They Celebrate Their First Anniversary In celebration of their first anniversary, Mai shared a lovey-dovey note for her “King.” She wrote, “It’s not about finding someone who’s perfect. It’s about finding someone who can match your level of commitment- not just to the relationship, but the commitment to heal themselves to love stronger and live happier forever. My life began on March 27, 2021. Happy Anniversary King.” ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attend Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins’2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

09 April 2023: They Travel to Vietnam After their first trip to Vietnam fell through due to the pandemic, the couple and their loved ones enjoyed a lavish getaway to the country in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. “I’ve always heard that when you travel, it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey. But It’s actually not about either, it’s about your company,” she told Travel + Leisure of seeing the world with her husband. “I was like, ‘You’re even cuter out here in Vietnam because I’m taking the time to appreciate you.’” ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 08: Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy backstage during Day 1 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)